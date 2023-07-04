Breaking News
Updated on: 04 July,2023 01:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shah Rukh Khan injured his nose while shooting in the US for a project, and underwent a minor surgery

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly injured himself while on set in Los Angeles

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in the US for a project, where he injured himself while shooting. The Bollywood superstar injured his nose on the set, and had to undergo a minor surgery. A source close to the actor said that he is back in India now and recuperating at home.


Shah Rukh, who will next be seen on the big screen in Atlee's Jawan, was advised a minor surgery after his injury on set, according to sources. ETimes quoted a source as saying, "SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry (about) and that King Khan would need to undergo minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose Shah Rukh Khan is now back in the country, recuperating at home."


Shah Rukh took the box office by storm with his comeback film, Pathaan, which released in January 2023 and minted over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. His next project, Jawan, is directed by Atlee and has lady superstar Nayanthara in the lead. The highly anticipated trailer of 'Jawan' will be unveiled alongside the release of Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning' in theatres. The exact date of the unveiling of trailer will be revealed soon. 


'Jawan' promises to be an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions, captivating audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action sequences that are bound to leave them on the edge of their seats. What truly sets this venture apart is the dramatic transformation in Shah Rukh Khan's appearance. The superstar has undergone a drastic change in looks, leaving fans in awe and anticipation.

Speculation and excitement have reached a fever pitch as fans eagerly await the unveiling of Jawan's trailer, which is rumoured to showcase Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. The film promises to showcase the versatile actor's prowess and ability to immerse himself in diverse roles, leaving audiences spellbound with his performance.

