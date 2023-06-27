Several reports claim that Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are all set to collaborate on a film directed by Sujoy Ghosh

Shah Rukh Khan to work with daughter Suhana Khan in a film directed by Sujoy Ghosh?

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are reportedly all set to collaborate on a film. Several reports said that the father-daughter duo would be seen in an action film together. The reports also claimed that Siddharth Anand, the director of 'Pathaan', and SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment will jointly produce the movie.

The director of this action thriller, according to a recent report, is set to be Sujoy Ghosh. Sujoy is well-known for the films like 'Kahaani' and 'Kahaani 2', and most recently, 'Badlaa', which was produced by SRK.

As per the claims, the specifics are currently being kept under wraps, but Sujoy as a filmmaker will be working in a brand-new genre. Suhana will make her digital debut with the Netflix film The Archies, but this action thriller will be her first theatrical appearance.

Given that Siddharth Anand and SRK will be working together again after 'Pathaan,' the movie can be anticipated to be made on a huge scale.

Although the script has not been finalised yet, Shah Rukh's screen time in the movie is anticipated to be similar to the role he had in 'Dear Zindagi'. Suhana has a huge fan following and her fans are very excited about her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

'The Archies', inspired by the eponymous comics, is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of Riverdale's favourite set of teenagers -- Dot (Ethel Muggs), Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle) and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley). It examines friendship, independence, love, heartbreak, and rebellion through the prism of the distinctive Anglo-Indian community.

Suhana has been quite busy lately on the work front. She just travelled to Brazil for the teaser launch of her new film, for which she has received a lot of love and admiration.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the success of his latest release Pathaan. The film has been the highest-grossing Bollywood film since the pandemic. The king of romance also has Jawan releasing this September, followed by Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.