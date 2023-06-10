Have you heard? Love language?

As per reports, passers-by in Vancouver caught singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and American pop icon Taylor Swift getting “touchy”. The duo reportedly enjoyed a meal at a Canadian restaurant where they were seen “chatting, laughing, and being touch touch”

An interesting piece of information rocked tinsel town yesterday — As per reports, passers-by in Vancouver caught singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and American pop icon Taylor Swift getting “touchy”. The duo reportedly enjoyed a meal at a Canadian restaurant where they were seen “chatting, laughing, and being touch touch”. The reports evidently inspired a gamut of reactions online. Some questioned how Dosanjh, who has often made light of his inability to communicate in English, conversed with the American singer, who is inarguably among the biggest phenomenons of the music world, in this era. Others suggested that Swift, who is known to write songs — that eventually become chart-toppers — about her ex-lovers when the relationships fail, will soon be penning one on Dosanjh. “Will that be in Punjabi,” asked one user. Yet another section of users commented on the Punjabi singer’s marital status that he prefers to stay mum about, and the fact that he has a son. The singer, however, is enjoying the noise around his recent outing. Taking to social media when the news hit headlines, he used a smiling emoji and wrote: “Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa. (There is something called privacy).” He also shared a comical reel created by a podcast host on how their interaction could have proceeded. Only months ago, Swift was linked to musician Matty Healy.

Film hopping, anyone?

On August 11, fans will be spoilt for choice: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and OMG 2, headlined by Akshay Kumar, will battle it out at the box office. Animal sees the return of Sandeep Vanga Reddy of Kabir Singh fame, in the director’s chair. It stars Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. The film is a noir gangster film, which also revolves around family succession. And despite rumours about a delay in the release of the film, it is slated to hit the screens on August 11. In 2001, Gadar had clashed with Aamir Khan’s Lagaan, and though both films were period dramas, they did incredibly well at the box office.

Trouble

Kriti Sanon courted controversy after a video showcasing director Om Raut kissing her on her cheek outside the Tirupati temple, caught attention. The actor and the director, whose next, Adipurush — which sees Sanon as Sita — will release soon, were on a round of promotions. While certain social media users said such display of affection was not even entertained between married couples, others called for action to be taken against the duo. Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in a popular adaptation of the mythology, lashed out stating that Sanon may not have connected to the character “spiritually”.

Back again

While announcing the release date of Oh My God 2, leading man Akshay Kumar shared a dramatic picture of his appearance as Shiva. The film, which sees Kumar essay the role of a deity yet again, also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. An August 11 date with the audience has been locked. Amit Rai has written and directed this offering. The first edition, which released in 2012, was directed by Umesh Shukla and featured Paresh Rawal in the lead with Kumar. Rawal earned immense acclaim for his act.

Apna time aayega

Not the lack of offers, but the dearth of interesting roles made Sanjay Kapoor take a step back from his career as a hero, says the actor, who is now happy to have found his groove with performance-oriented characters. “It is important to be patient. I am not saying a miracle happens, but if you are sincere and hard-working, you will get those opportunities. That’s what happened to me, I am a living example of it. You have to be ready when your time comes,” said the actor, who was recently seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer, Bloody Daddy. He added that he tried his best to steer clear from “crappy roles” as “once you get into it, then it becomes impossible to come back.”

Bade parde pe

Manoj Bajpayee believes there is a need to make more movies for the theatrical format. The Padma Shri recipient, 54, said that while people can enjoy a film on a streaming platform in the comfort of their homes, theatrical releases have “their own beauty”. “OTT and theatre feed off each other. We need to make more movies for theatres, and within the budget. People [must] get used to watching films in theatres and a greater loss can be avoided.”