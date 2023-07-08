Jee Karda actor Suhail Nayyar’s next is a Jio Cinemas offering, Ishq-E-Nadaan, a love story set in the bustling metropolis, Mumbai

Suhail Nayyar

Listen to this article Have you heard? Love of lonely souls x 00:00

Love of lonely souls

Jee Karda actor Suhail Nayyar’s next is a Jio Cinemas offering, Ishq-E-Nadaan, a love story set in the bustling metropolis, Mumbai. Directed by Avishek Ghosh, it features an ensemble cast, including Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Mohit Raina. Nayyar, who shares screen space with Pilgaonkar, says that their “cute love story” drew him to the project. “There are three different tracks in the film, and all are connected in certain ways. I play an unambitious, happy-go-lucky guy, until an encounter with a stranger effects change. Shriya and I would first do rehearsals together, and then discuss our scenes with Abhishek sir,” he says. Nayyar also has Sonakshi Sinha’s next, Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness, and Homi Adjania’s Murder Mubarak, in his kitty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Idol finds an idol

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a heart-warming note for the crew and cast members of Project K, and said that he is honoured to be part of the movie, and to share the frame with Prabhas.

Taking to Twitter amid news that exclusive content of the film would be unveiled at the San Diego Comic Con, he wrote, “I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being part of this great enterprise in Telugu cinema, and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame as the idol, Prabhas. The humility, respect and concern that Prabhas has [shown for] me has been touching and emotional. Not for me, but for all those involved with Project K, may your hard work touch new horizons.” The multi-lingual sci-fi film boasts an ensemble cast, including Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Saira Banu now on Instagram

Hindi cinema veteran Saira Banu made her Instagram debut and paid tribute to husband, cinema icon Dilip Kumar, on his second death anniversary. The actor, 78, shared a throwback photograph with Kumar as her first post, and said that through social media, she would like to share the late actor’s “life, his thoughts and vision”. “I am writing this note on July 7 to express my gratitude to the multitude of caring well-wishers who have swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance.”