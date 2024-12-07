Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Have you heard? Mahima Chaudhry to reunite with Dhadkan co-star Suniel Shetty; SRK calls himself semi-orphan

Updated on: 08 December,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Mahima Chaudhry is set to reunite with good friend Suniel Shetty in Karan Johar’s next project; Shah Rukh Khan may be the King of Bollywood, but no one can deny his status as an “outsider”

Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan Pic/AFP

Reuniting onscreen 


Mahima Chaudhry, of Pardes (1997) fame, is set to reunite with good friend Suniel Shetty in Karan Johar’s next project. The actor recently revealed in an interview that she has signed up for a film with her Dhadkan (2000) co-star, which also features Dia Mirza, Khushi Kapoor, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Helmed by Shona, the film, titled Naadaniyan, is expected to stream on Netflix. In 2022, Mahima was diagnosed with cancer, from which she has since recovered. Additionally, she is expected to appear in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, which, after several delays, is now slated for release in January 2025. It seems like the perfect time to revive her fan base.


When Mufasa is relatable

Shah Rukh Khan may be the King of Bollywood, but no one can deny his status as an “outsider” in the industry. The actor, who voices Mufasa in the upcoming Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King, spoke about his connection to the film world in a video shared by Walt Disney Studios India on Instagram. Relating to his character, he said, “If I was to not be humble and say, ‘Haan meri bhi kahaani aisi hai [My story is also like this],’ then it could fit in. Technically speaking, anyone who doesn’t have parents is an orphan. I did lose my parents nearly in youth, so I’m a semi-orphan. No family of mine has been in the business of filmmaking. I came from Delhi to Mumbai, so main outsider bhi hoon [I’m an outsider as well]. It’s the story of the King. So, yeah, I’m a king.” His sons, Aryan and AbRam, voice Simba and the young Mufasa, respectively. Now, that’s a combination we can’t wait to see!

mahima chaudhary suniel shetty Shah Rukh Khan bollywood news Entertainment News

