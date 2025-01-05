Soha Ali Khan, along with her husband Kunal Kemmu, and daughter Inaaya, visited Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s grave on his birth anniversary; Himesh Reshammiya to star in Badass Ravi Kumar

Remembering a legend

On legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s 84th birth anniversary yesterday, his actor-daughter Soha Ali Khan, along with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya, visited his grave to pay a tribute. The family lit a candle on a piece of cake, and carried along a handwritten note by the child. Soha shared the poignant moments on Instagram, where fans subsequently also paid their respects. Mansoor, fondly remembered as Tiger, passed away in 2011, but continues to inspire generations with his cricketing legacy.

Back on screen

Yesterday, the makers of Badass Ravi Kumar released a trailer for the film starring composer Himesh Reshammiya. Directed by Keith Gomes, the film stars Prabhu Deva in the role of the antagonist, and also features Kirti Kulhari, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, Johny Lever, Sunny Leone, and Simona. The film is a spin-off and centred on Ravi Kumar, a character played by Reshammiya in his 2014 film, The Xpose. Described as an ’80s-style actioner, it points to a narrative revolving around Kulhari’s character, as she employs Ravi Kumar to get a necklace from a ‘highly secure’ castle.

New date

Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, initially set to be released on February 14, will now hit screens on January 31. A recently cut teaser features heart-stopping stunts and high-octane car chases. Kapoor features as a rebellious cop who battles villains and flaunts his dance moves. Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, “D-day is here. Machana chalu.”

Man who served as the muse

Deva director Rosshan Andrrews revealed what inspired the striking graffiti of Amitabh Bachchan that features prominently in the film’s promotional visuals. Calling it a tribute to Bachchan’s lasting influence on Indian cinema, he shared, “When I first came to Bombay, I travelled everywhere—by train, bus, auto, and taxi. In South Bombay, I noticed a lot of graffiti featuring iconic figures like Lata Mangeshkar, Rajesh Khanna, and Dilip Kumar sahab. That inspired me to think, why not have graffiti for Deva too? Being a huge Amitabh Bachchan fan, I decided to include a graffiti of him in the film.”