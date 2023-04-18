Have you heard? More power

Diljit Dosanjh makes history by performing his Punjabi music at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, wearing a black kurta and tamba, and captivating the crowd, including Diplo

Diljit Dosanjh

More power

Neither one to care about promotional activities, nor one to refrain from bashing Bollywood for its flaws, Diljit Dosanjh still continues to soar high as he takes over the world with his music. Dosanjh has created history by performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. He hopped on stage in a black kurta and tamba and serenaded the crowd, among whom was popular musician Diplo, to his Punjabi music. Fans reacted with tons of love for the singer, expressing how he made India proud. Bollywood celebrities congratulated the singer and spoke of the joy they felt after his performance. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were among them. Coachella is an annual music festival that exhibits top-class performers from all over the globe.

Big B back again

Amitabh Bachchan may have been in news recently for the injury he sustained on a film set, however, fans of the actor can be assured that he is on road to recovery. Bachchan’s return as host of the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is testimony that he is healing well. Promos of season 15 have been unveiled and registration for the show will start on April 29. “Answer my question and your registration will begin,” said the host. Last year, Aamir Khan, Mary Kom, and Sunil Chhetri were some of the guests on the show.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh becomes first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella, fans go crazy

Timely talk

At a time when roles are being written for her contemporaries such as Amitabh Bachchan, veteran actor Asha Parekh questioned why senior women actors weren’t getting meaty parts. In a conversation, Parekh, 80, and actor Tanuja, 79, spoke about the challenges women actors faced, and the evolution of the film industry. The former said, “People are writing roles for Amitabh Bachchan at this age also. Why aren’t people writing roles for us? We should also be getting some roles which are important to the film. Either we play mothers, grandmothers or sisters. Who’s interested [in such roles]? I’m not,” she said, further questioning other aspects of the functioning of the film industry today.

Big move?

Chhorii actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to feature in the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s 2005 movie, Chatrapathi, the makers said. Billed as a “high octane action drama”, the upcoming film will see her star opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda. The film will hit the screens on May 12. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas,” she said.

Not your bhai

Bhumika Chawla, who won the audiences over with her portrayal of Nirjara in Tere Naam, opposite Salman Khan, has reunited with the star after almost two decades since their last film together. The two will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is set to arrive in cinemas on April 21. Walking down memory lane, she recalled the time she addressed the superstar as “Salman bhai” publicly. She said: “I was later told I can’t say [that] because I was paired opposite him. The whole nation refers to him by this name so, initially, I also called him Salman bhai, and he would tell me to call him Salman’.”

Her take

Actor Sana Khan recently made headlines when she was spotted at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party in Mumbai. In a video, Khan, who is pregnant, appeared to have been pulled by husband Anas Saiyad rather roughly, which sparked reactions from users on social media. One person wrote, “What is the use of fasting when you can’t treat your pregnant wife properly?”

Seeing the comments, Khan said that her partner was hurrying her on her insistence, since she was feeling uneasy. “This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters, and to me. We lost contact with our driver, and I was standing for longer than usual. I started sweating and [became] uncomfortable, so he wanted to get me in [the car] quickly,” she shared.

The tale of the short dress

After Kajol revealed that if she had it her way, her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai character Anjali would marry Salman Khan’s Aman instead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul, now, Rani Mukerji has revealed something about filming the movie. Asked about how she managed to dance in the mini dresses she wore in it, Mukerji said she went with the flow, despite having never worn a skirt that was as short as that one, before. “When Karan and Manish [Malhotra] presented the outfit, it was a gown, which kept getting shorter and shorter till I reached the set. When the outfit was taken to the cameraman, he looked at it and said, ‘Oh, is this for baby Sana?’ And they were like, ‘No, it is for Rani’.” She, however, credited the team for making her feel comfortable.

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari calls 'rumoured' boyfriend Siddharth a 'manicorn' as she wishes him on his birthday

Hasaa, par phasa nahin

While he had reportedly signed Sajid Khan’s comeback vehicle 100%, and Awara Pagal Deewana 2, starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham has had a change of heart. It seems that in the aftermath of the success of Pathaan, and the overwhelming reception to his character as the antagonist, Abraham has decided to pursue roles that see him in a different light. A comic film isn’t on his mind just yet, as reports say he wishes to continue working on actioners instead. Talks of a spin-off film based on his Pathaan character, Jim, are also doing the rounds. Perhaps, it will be a while before we learn of his next move.