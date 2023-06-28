The première of 'Bawaal' has now been advanced from July 27 to July 21. Apparently, the movie’s team felt it wasn’t the right date as KJo's RARKPK releases the following day , on July 28. Even though the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer opens in cinemas, the Bawaal team felt it wasn’t fair to première the love story a day before, even on OTT

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor (L); Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh (R)

Listen to this article Have you heard? No clashing with mentor x 00:00

No clashing with mentor

ADVERTISEMENT

It is widely known that director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, was to première on Amazon Prime Video on July 27. However, the première has now been advanced to July 21. Apparently, the movie’s core team felt it wasn’t the right date as Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RARKPK) releases the following day, on July 28. Even though the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer opens in cinemas, the Bawaal team felt it wasn’t fair to première the love story a day before, even on OTT. While Varun and Janhvi hold KJo in high regard as he launched them in Student Of The Year (2012) and Dhadak (2018) respectively, producer Sajid Nadiadwala collaborated with him on 2 States (2014) and Kalank (2019). So, they opted to begin streaming Bawaal a week earlier than KJo’s RARKPK.

New beginnings with old friends

Even as she readies her upcoming venture, Emergency, for a November release, Kangana Ranaut is set to begin her new film soon. The actor-filmmaker is teaming up with Sandeep Singh, who has films like Swatantryaveer Savarkar, Main Atal Hoon and Bal Shivaji lined up in the near future. “Sandeep and I have been friends for over 13 years and wanting to do a film for a long time. Now, we have found the right subject and we are all set to roll soon. It is going to be the biggest film of my career and a fantastic role,” said Kangana, adding that details will be shared in due time. Calling it a dream come true to team up with the Padma Shri and National Award-winning actor, Sandeep shared, “[Perhaps] the films I offered her earlier didn’t match her calibre as an actor. It was a challenge to find a good script keeping Kangana’s acting prowess in mind. Since I got a meaty subject that only she can do, I instantly got in touch with her. And this time she couldn’t say no. I am grateful to Kangana for giving me the privilege of bringing our association to fruition.”

In the name of my father

Shruti Haasan recently shared a song that she had created 17 years ago, when she was barely 20. The melodious number with poignant lyrics had apparently not been heard by anyone before, perhaps because, by her own admission, it made her “feel a bit silly.” Having learnt to honour and respect all her emotions over the years, she said that is now pleased “to revisit it from a happy space” and share one of the earliest songs she ever penned. Alongside the video, Shruti wrote, “[The song] Why was on my first ever EP, but it was called ‘Tamizh’ then because the intro had a few lines of Tamizh poetry written by my daddy dearest, Kamal Haasan.” While her post was flooded with reactions, Hrithik Roshan commented, saying, “Amazing.”

Aaja nach le

About four years since War (2019), Vaani Kapoor is teaming up with Hrithik Roshan again. This time around for her first ever UK tour, Stars on Fire, in London and Leeds, in early September. Having raised temperatures with their scintillating chemistry in the action thriller, Vaani says that sharing the stage with the nimble-footed actor is special. “Hrithik is immensely talented and I’m elated at this opportunity to set the stage on fire alongside him. He is also a great inspiration and I can’t wait to create unforgettable moments and give our fans an electrifying experience they will cherish forever,” says Vaani, who will be seen in Sarvagunn Sampanna next.

Khan’s choice

The news of Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with daughter Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut has piqued audience’s curiosity. Now, news is that the yet-untitled film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Incidentally, he has collaborated with SRK twice before. While Sujoy helmed Badla for the superstar’s banner, they jointly produced Bob Biswas, which marked his daughter Diya’s directorial debut. Apparently, the Suhana-starrer is an action thriller with SRK having an extended special appearance. Sujoy is also excited to explore the action genre as a director.

Hello, Prime Minister

Last month, Sonam K Ahuja was the only B-Town celebrity to be invited for Prince Charles’s coronation. Now, she has been invited by the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, for his reception to celebrate UK-India week 2023. It is being hosted by Sunak at his official residence, 10, Downing Street, and is a part of India Global Forum’s flagship event of the UK-India week, being held from June 26 to June 30 in London. The programme is aimed at strengthening the long-standing partnership between UK and India by providing a platform to spotlight crucial topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation. Sonam will attend the reception this evening to represent India and its cultural influence globally.