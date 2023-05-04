Have you heard? Now rewriting Kerala’s story?

Petitions against the film's release on May 5 reached the Supreme Court after the original trailer was released. Kerala's Chief Minister accused the film of being propaganda for religious extremism

Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story

Now rewriting Kerala’s story?

Whether they had a change of heart, or were compelled to do so is something we’ll never know, but the makers of The Kerala Story have altered its trailer that initially claimed 32,000 women from the southern state had been forcefully converted and made to join the Islamic State terror group. Social media users pointed out that the new trailer states that the movie was a “compilation of the true stories of three young girls”. The description of its teaser uploaded on YouTube in November claimed that the film was about “heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 females in Kerala”. Following the release of the original trailer, petitions challenging the film’s release on May 5 had reached the Supreme Court. On Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the film was the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-led Sangh Parivar’s propaganda to project the state as a centre of religious extremism by raising the bogey of “love jihad”.

In the interim, cast members, including Adah Sharma, vouched for its accuracy and claimed they were “glad we can spread awareness with this film”.

SC turns down plea

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeking a direction to the Centre and others to prohibit the screening or release of The Kerala Story in theatres, OTT platforms and other such avenues. It also demanded that the trailer be removed from the internet. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said it cannot allow the Supreme Court to become a “super Article 226 court” (a super high court) and entertain everything raised using Article 32. Article 226 provides for high courts to issue instructions.

Did it all

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, in a new post on social media, talked about her life as she slammed those who ‘tried to bring her down’ as not only a choreographer and director, but also as a woman. Khan took to Instagram to share: “I can’t help but remember how many times I have been subjected to commentary that tried to bring me down in my journey as not only a successful choreographer and director but also as a woman. You don’t dress like a choreographer. You’re too young to be in this field. Women can’t make action films. You’re too old to get married. Too old to have kids. Guess what? Here I am and I did it. I chose not to give in to what society had to say about me but put in the hard work to rise up.” Khan is a mother to triplets.

That’s what she says

Anushka Sharma has heaped praise on rapper Doja Cat, who hilariously responded to all the Met Gala 2023 red carpet questions with just “meows.” Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sharma re-shared a video where an interviewer asked Doja Cat questions. Doja chose to respond with just “meows.” “I propose for this to become an acceptable way of communication on the red carpets,” Sharma said. The gala, one of those red carpet events where fashion is always at the fore, was attended by Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well. This year’s theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, in honour of the late designer who was also known for his myriad controversies surrounding comments he made about women, immigrants and other marginalised groups.

43 years of togetherness

On the occasion of their 43rd wedding anniversary, Hema Malini shared some images of Dharmendra and her on social media. “These photos [were] taken today on our 43rd anniversary,” she wrote alongside the images. Her fans and followers congratulated the power couple for their years of togetherness. Malini also shared some old pictures of the duo, adding, “Here are a few more spanning our years together.” Malini and Dharmendra got married in 1980. They have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Next journey

Aishwarya Sharma’s departure from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, a show that saw her share the screen with her husband Neil Bhatt, left fans confounded. However, it turns out that the actor had another venture to look forward to. Sharma will reportedly feature in Rohit Shetty’s show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Other names that are speculated to be part of the show include Sheezan M Khan and Rohit Roy.

Up next

The trailer of Dahaad was unveiled yesterday. The series, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, marks the web series debut of Sonakshi Sinha, who will be seen essaying a fierce cop chasing a serial killer. The trailer follows the story of 27 missing women in the state of Rajasthan with an unsuspecting killer on the run as he eyes his next victim. Sinha said, “Dahaad, for me, is an extremely special project. It not only marks my streaming debut, but is also the first-ever Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival.” Her co-actor Vijay Varma said, “It is a gritty-and-gripping shot of adrenaline in a way that is nothing short of special.”

38 years of Jhakaas

It has been over three decades since Anil Kapoor’s iconic dialogue jhakaas, from Yudh, first featured in cinema. Kapoor took to Twitter to share a slew of stills from the film, which marked the directorial debut of producer Gulshan Rai’s son Rajiv Rai in 1985. “I always remember Yudh fondly for so many reasons! Working with the producer Gulshan Rai and his son Rajiv was a pleasure, Tina Munim was a fabulous co-star and Jackie [Shroff] was, as always, a blast! Plus, who can forget a dream chance to dance with the one and only Hemaji!” Yudh also starred Pran, Danny Denzongpa, Nutan, Shatrughan Sinha and Malini. The film revolves around a policeman, who dies while trying to save a woman and her twin boys from a gangster.