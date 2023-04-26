'The Kerala Story' trailer out: Adah Sharma headlines a hard-hitting, thought-provoking story

Headlined by Adah Sharma, 'The Kerala Story' revolves around four women and how their life changes from being regular college-going girls to becoming a part of the world's most notorious terrorist organisation, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)

Days after sending ripples across the globe by dropping an explosive teaser, the makers of the much-talked-about movie — 'The Kerala Story' finally released the trailer of their upcoming 'controversial' movie on Wednesday on all the major social media platforms.

Headlined by Adah Sharma, 'The Kerala Story' revolves around four women and how their life changes from being regular college-going girls to becoming a part of the world's most notorious terrorist organisation, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The Adah Sharma starrer ‘The Kerala Story’ is based on a human tragedy as it unearths the events behind approximately 32,000 women going missing in the Indian southern state of Kerala who are brainwashed, converted, radicalised and deployed in terror missions in India and the world.

Apart from the makers, on Wednesday, actor Adah Sharma also took to Instagram to share the official trailer of 'The Kerala Story' with her fans and followers.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the much-awaited movie 'The Kerala Story' also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani besides the 'Commando' star Adah Sharma. In the upcoming Sudipto Sen directorial, Adah will be seen essaying the role of Fatima Ba, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were recruited to ISIS after converting to Islam forcibly.

While the teaser made waves and drew strong reactions from netizens, both positive and negative, a majority of the audience called the film ‘brave’ ‘unapologetic’ and ‘unbiased’.

Speaking about 'The Kerala Story', Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says, "The film is an amalgamation of years of research and true stories which have never been dared to be told before, it will uncover many hidden truths that have been hidden for long. It will uncover the dangerous threat radicalisation poses to the women of our nation and will create awareness about this conspiracy being hatched against India. The trailer shows the progression of the radicalisation and the loss of identity of our protagonists to give the audience a glimpse of what to expect from the film, The film aims to become the voices of tens and thousands of women across the globe who have been indoctrinated and exploited for terrorism and other crimes."

'The Kerala Story' is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director and the co-writer of the film slated to release in cinemas worldwide on May 5.