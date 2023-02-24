Have you heard? NTR Jr vs Ram

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has garnered three nominations at the third annual Critics Choice Super Awards. Apart from being shortlisted for the Best Action Movie, RRR has also earned two nominations, one each for Ram Charan and Junior NTR in the Best Actor in an Action Movie category.

Junior NTR and Ram Charan

NTR Jr vs Ram

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has garnered three nominations at the third annual Critics Choice Super Awards, which honour superhero, sci-fi, fantasy, horror and action movies, and TV/OTT series. The winners will be announced on March 16. Apart from being shortlisted for the Best Action Movie, in the company of Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and The Woman King, the film has also earned two nominations, one each for Ram Charan and Junior NTR in the Best Actor in an Action Movie category. Apart from competing against Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt, the two actors will compete against each other for the title. Warner Bros’ The Batman leads the film nominees with six nods. Other favourites included Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Top Gun: Maverick.

No love here, says Sharma

Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma is making headlines for her alleged relationship with director Sajid Khan, who was also part of the reality show. However, she termed the talks as rumours alone, adding that they are not dating each other. Sharma said: “I’m deeply hurt by these false stories linking me with Sajid. I have always admired him as a friend, mentor, and elder brother. It’s upsetting that even in this day and age, women are subject to link-up stories. It’s time that society stops looking at us through the narrow prism of who we are dating and focuses on what we are accomplishing.” She also requested the media to not spread news that affects her family, and her. “These stories were spread by a few journalists because I could not accommodate their interview requests. I am contemplating taking legal action.”

Getting fitter

In a recent interaction, Akshay Kumar revealed that contracting COVID-19 affected his stamina. Stating that ahead of his tour, he has been working on building his fitness again, he told an international portal, “I lost quite a lot of my strength and stamina. I’ve been shooting, but you don’t really need a lot of stamina to shoot. But, to perform for 35-40 minutes continuously, one needs a lot of stamina. I’m still working on it.” Kumar had tested positive in April 2021, and again in 2022.

Nikhil vouches for desi talent

Host, DJ and Vh1 Supersonic curator Nikhil Chinapa said it is not important to emphasise on international names. Having said that, curating a line-up with artistes one doesn’t normally get to witness, is part of the plan for his music festival. The event will see the who’s who of the music world, such as American rapper Tyga, English singer Anne-Marie and Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay among many others. Responding to how important it is to add international names, Chinapa said, “It’s not. Having a well-curated artist line-up doesn’t require an emphasis on international names. That said, curating a line-up with artists you don’t normally get to witness, is a part of our plan. This includes Indian artists who haven’t been to Pune, as well as international talent visiting India.” The 49-year-old has been instrumental in popularising DJing as a profession, in this country.

Maanvi ties the knot

Actor Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony yesterday, with friends and family in attendance. Sharing pictures from their wedding, they wrote, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23.02.2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together.” Bollywood celebrities including Mallika Dua and Dolly Singh shared their wishes. Her Four More Shots Please! cast-members also wished her.

Main bhi Madhubala?

On the death anniversary of legendary actor Madhubala, Kangana Ranaut found it apt to pay tribute to the actor by stating that she was a “replica” of Madhubala. Sharing a collage of images featuring the late actor and Ranaut during her younger days, she wrote, “As people want me to play cinema goddess Madhubala on screen, when I started out, I was a replica of Madhubala’s younger days.” Mughal-e-Azam with Ranaut, anyone? Meanwhile, the actor also lashed out at the makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff’s next, Ganapath, for announcing that their film will release on the same day that her next, Emergency would. Stating that she had sought a clean window when zeroing in on the October 20 release date, she suggested foul play, and stated that the makers could have sought any other day to release their film, but picked the one that she had selected. “Seems like Bollywood’s mafia gangs are holding panic meetings,” she wrote.

More love

Actor Triptii Dimri, who was recently seen in Qala, is rumoured to be dating Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma. The couple shared images featuring the two of them in an Instagram post that shows them marking Dimri’s 29th birthday. Ssharma shared a collage of six pictures of the duo together. Anushka also took to her Instagram to post a wish.

Yami’s next gets a date

Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar’s upcoming heist thriller, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, will drop on Netflix on March 24. It revolves around an air hostess and her businessman beau, who are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong when the plane carrying the diamonds is caught in a hostage situation.