Saif Ali Khan speaks about getting into the mind of a flawed complex character like Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in Wastelanders

Saif Ali Khan

Listen to this article Have you heard? Owning the part x 00:00

For Saif Ali Khan, playing Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in Wastelanders is not just another role. Being a long-time Marvel fan, he was thrilled to be cast as the iconic superhero and be given a chance to bring his own unique interpretation of the character to life. Getting into the mind of a flawed complex character, Saif said, “The writing is simply top-notch. And doing voice acting expands an actor’s repertoire. Plus, with no visuals to distract, you can let your imagination run wild.” The actor, who was hooked from the word go, adds, “Star-Lord has his own struggles and has made mistakes, but at the end of the day, he keeps fighting and pushing forward. That is what I love about the character and the beauty of his resilience is ultimately the hook for fans of the series.” The audio series on Audible also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sharad Kelkar.

House khaas

Even as she gears up for the release of her next, Kathal, Sanya Malhotra has reasons to cheer. The actor has bought herself a sprawling four-bedroom apartment in Gurgaon. Over the weekend, she performed the house-warming rituals with her family. Sources claim that Sanya is planning to retreat to her new home whenever she gets some time off from her busy schedule, to spend quality time with her family. She shared a moment from the auspicious beginning on social media and was flooded with congratulatory messages for her plush new abode.

Naam kya hai?

It was barely a few weeks ago, when the producers shared the title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s romcom—Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke. Now, we hear that they are contemplating renaming the Laxman Utekar directorial venture, despite the release date inching closer. Set to release on June 2, the makers are now considering calling the movie Luka Chuppi 2. Reason—they feel that it is in a similar zone as Laxman’s 2019 hit, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Really now!

Also Read: Have you heard? John to the rescue

Saree stories

Vidya Balan is known for her fondness for sarees. So much so that she has become synonymous with the elegant nine-yard garment and emerged as the ambassador of handlooms and local artisans in the country. So, it wasn’t surprising when the National Award-winning actor was roped in for the launch of late Arshia Ladak’s book, A Wardrobe Full of Stories, posthumously honouring her documentation of untold tales of sarees. Vidya, who has time and again called for the upliftment of weavers from different nooks and corners of the country, also features in the book along with luminaires like Swati Piramal, Shobhaa Dé, Cherie Blair, and saree designers and revivalists like Pavithra Muddaya of Vimor. After unveiling the book, Vidya also revisited memories of Arshia and her love for sarees.

Teaming up again?

Manoj Bajpayee is the kind of actor every director wants to work with again. Rahul Chittella, who collaborated with the actor on Gulmohar, said, “Manoj is such a brilliant actor that he spoils you as a director, and you want to work with him again and again.” The duo attended a special screening of their family drama in New York, and are scheduled to host another in the UN. Post their return, Rahul will begin working on his next—a seven-episode series. When asked if he will be reuniting with Manoj for the show, the director said, “I’ll start writing it after I return. So, it’s way too early to talk about it at this point in time.”

Also Read: Have you heard? Another gem to look forward to?