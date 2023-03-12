Have you heard? Pay parity at last!

Priyanka revealed that for the first time in her 22-year career, she was paid as much as her male co-star in Citadel

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

It’s high time that talk of gender equality and pay parity is put into action. Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently addressed the issue while promoting Citadel—her upcoming international web series with the Russo Brothers. Sharing that for the first time in her career she got paid as much as her male co-star, the actor said, “I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for 22 years, and I have done about 70-plus features and two TV shows. But when I did Citadel, it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity.” Despite being the top actor in her league, her fee was far lesser in comparison to the leading man.

Encore Hrithik

If something works well, do it again, this is Bollywood’s mantra. Remember Hrithik Roshan’s slow-motion walk in Bang Bang after the car-blast scene? Or his stepping out of a helicopter in War? Well, director Siddharth Anand will apparently include the actor’s swag sequence in Fighter too. It will be a multi-camera setup and the scene will be designed by choreographers and will feature different music this time.

Unseen scene to be seen

Siddharth Anand’s January release Pathaan continues to lure audiences to cinemas with attractive ticket offerings. While the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will eventually be available on a streaming platform later this year, we hear that the OTT version might include a scene deleted from the theatrical cut. Given that the protagonist of the action thriller doesn’t have a name or a religion, Siddharth said, “The [scene] where he doesn’t have a name, and was found in a theatre called Navrang was edited out. You might see [that] in the OTT version.” He claimed that producer Aditya Chopra, writers Sridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala and he shared the same sentiment. “He became Pathaan because of this reason and now he has no religion. He only has his country and only that matters to him,” he adds.

