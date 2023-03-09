Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas take Holi 'very seriously' and this photo from their Holi party is a proof!

Giving a glimpse into her crazy Holi celebrations, on Thursday afternoon, the 'Quantico' actor took to Instagram and dropped a fun, rather hilarious, image featuring herself and her actor-singer husband Nick Jonas

Although Priyanka Chopra is looked upon as a 'Global icon' who is going great guns in the West, but by heart, she still is Bollywood's very own 'Desi Girl' who is strongly connected to her roots and culture.

Happily married to one of the popular American singers, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra never missed her chance to flaunt her 'Indianness' and her latest photos are a proof!

Giving a glimpse into her crazy Holi celebrations, on Thursday afternoon, the 'Quantico' actor took to Instagram and dropped a fun, rather hilarious, image featuring herself and her actor-singer husband Nick Jonas.

Drenched in water from head-to-toe with their face and body completely covered with gulal stains, in the photo the couple can be seen enjoying Holi to the fullest. Their clothes too were fully soaked in different hues of gulal.

While Nick is seen in 'ready to attack' mode who is aiming to throw gulal at Priyanka, 'The Sky Is Pink' star can be seen screaming in excitement as she looks straight into the camera.

"Happy Holi to all celebrating! As u can tell we take it very seriously,” wrote Priyanka as she captioned the photo. She even tagged Nick in the colourful IG story.

The photo of Nick and Priyanka celebrating Holi has gone viral on social media.

Take a look at the photo...

The couple threw a grand Holi bash in California which was attended by Bollywood actor Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough.

Taking to Instagram, Preity dropped several photos and a video from Nickyanka's Holi bash. Sharing the video, Zinta wrote, “Happy Holi everyone. What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for being such gracious and fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank god it was not raining and the sun was out. I'm sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing and yummy food.”

"Aap sab ko Holi ki hardik shubhkaamnaye (Wish you all a happy Holi)," wrote Zinta while sharing photos from the Holi bash.

Meanwhile on the work front, Chopra will be next seen in the romantic film, 'Love Again' and the much-awaited web series, 'Citadel'. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.