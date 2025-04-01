Breaking News
Updated on: 01 April,2025 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

In a recent interview, Priyadarshan admitted that the pressure to reunite for the third instalment became “too much” to ignore. The film will feature the original cast — Akshay, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty.

(From left) Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty in a still from Hera Pheri. Pics/Yogen Shah, Tumblr, Instagram

Feeling the pressure


PriyadarshanPriyadarshan


Priyadarshan, known for his collaborations with Akshay Kumar, is set to direct Hera Pheri 3, which he calls “humour of poverty.” In a recent interview, he admitted that the pressure to reunite for the third instalment became “too much” to ignore. The film will feature the original cast — Akshay, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. After wrapping up his ongoing project Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay and Tabu, the filmmaker will reportedly shift his focus to Hera Pheri 3. He plans to start writing the script next year, acknowledging the challenge of meeting expectations. With the characters getting older, he says he must ensure the humour remains “pure and identifiable” without relying on double entendre. The director added that he is taking it up as a challenge, aiming to craft a “believable and entertaining script.”


Tough times for newbies

Richa ChadhaRicha Chadha

Actor-turned-producer Richa Chadha believes that newcomers in Bollywood face challenges, despite having the added benefit of social media. However, in a recent interview, she stressed that established filmmakers tend to stereotype actors, hindering their growth. She said, “The math of the business doesn’t allow us to take chances. It’s not only limited to actors, but filmmakers too.” She added that even renowned actors want to experiment and take risks, but are held back by the industry’s “safe approach”. Richa also said that Bollywood needs a reinvention, stating, “Innovation is the heart of any industry.”

Raiding the dance floor

Tamannaah Bhatia and Yo Yo Honey Singh Tamannaah Bhatia and Yo Yo Honey Singh 

Tamannaah Bhatia and Yo Yo Honey Singh have been roped in for a special item song in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Raid 2 (Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 team to assemble to film two songs, March 25). The song, will reportedly be choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, and is expected to play during the post-credits sequence. This track is expected to add another hit item number to Tamannaah’s profile, following the success of Aaj ki raat in Stree 2 (2024). Raid 2, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is slated to release in theatres on May 5.

Family, festivities, and love: Bollywood’s Eid celebrations

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Soha ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Saif Ali Khan; Azad Rao Khan, Aamir Khan, and Junaid Khan; (From left) Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi SinhaKareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Soha ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Saif Ali Khan; Azad Rao Khan, Aamir Khan, and Junaid Khan; (From left) Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actors celebrated Eid with great fervour. Most actors spent time with their families for the festival. Aamir Khan, who is taking time off from work, greeted his fans from the balcony of his home. Dressed in traditional white attire, he twinned with his sons Junaid and Azad and distributed sweets to the paparazzi stationed outside his home. Shah Rukh Khan, who is shooting for King outside India, took to social media, writing, “Eid Mubarak... Hope your day is full of hugs, biryani, warmth and endless love.” Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated with their family, including Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, with Kareena opting for a simple, makeup-free look. Sonakshi Sinha also celebrated her first Eid after marriage with Zaheer Iqbal.

priyadarshan Akshay Kumar suniel shetty paresh rawal richa chadha Salman Khan tamannaah bhatia yo yo honey singh Kareena Kapoor saif ali khan soha ali khan aamir khan zaheer iqbal sonakshi sinha bollywood news Entertainment News

