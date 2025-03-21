Love and War revolves around two strong-headed army men played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, in a “tug-of-war” for Alia Bhatt; Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about personal life, particularly after her split with Vijay Varma

Vicky Kaushal; (right) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Pics/Yogen Shah, Instagram

Listen to this article Have you heard? Ranbir-Vicky fight for Alia in Love and War; Tamannaah wishes to keep personal life private x 00:00

Pyaar ka tug-of-war

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, Love & War, is shaping up to be an epic tale of love set against the backdrop of war. According to reports, it’s a film that revolves around two strong-headed army men played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, with their characters in a “tug-of-war” for their love interest, played by Alia Bhatt. We have heard that the director has already shot some confrontation sequences between Ranbir and Vicky and is mighty impressed with the output. The film is being shot in Mumbai and is expected to hit the theatres on March 20 next year.

Going private

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia addressed the curiosity surrounding her personal life, particularly after her split with Vijay Varma. In a recent interview, Tamannaah acknowledged the public’s interest and stated how she prefers to keep her “personal life fairly private” and only shares what she feels “comfortable sharing.” She also described herself as a “people person” who enjoys interacting with fans, but maintains boundaries around her personal life. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma started dating in 2022 and appeared together in Lust Stories 2 (2023), they reportedly broke up earlier this year.

Manning up

(From left) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rahul Bose in Chameli

Actor Rahul Bose recalled the pay disparity between him and his Chameli (2003) co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Speaking at Mardon Wali Baat, a national conference on men, masculinity and gender-based violence, Rahul humorously called himself a “starlet” and acknowledged that Kareena, the bigger star, drew more people to theatres. He admitted to being paid a “fraction of Kareena’s salary”, but claimed the film industry is “super equitable” in terms of pay. Rahul argued that salaries are based on an actor’s ability to bring in audiences, stating, “You get the money, you get paid, you don’t get the money, you get paid less.”

The OG desi boys reunite

(From left) Akshay Kumar and John Abraham

Bollywood’s OG desi boys, John Abraham and Akshay Kumar, seem to be planning something together, most probably a comedy film. The two, who has previously collaborated on hits like Garam Masala (2005), Desi Boyz (2011), and Housefull 2 (2012), are looking to recreate their magic on screen. “I’m exploring doing something funny... To make people laugh and enjoy,” John said in an interview with PTI. He revealed that he’s having conversations with Akshay about a possible reunion, saying, “We are looking at an excuse to work together again because Akshay and I feed off each other’s energy.”