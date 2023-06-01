Have you heard? Reasons to celebrate

Padma Lakshmi, the TV presenter — who was born in India and emigrated to the US during her childhood got featured on TIME 100’s Most Influential People in the world earlier this year. he also bagged a spot in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Padma Lakshmi

Indian American model, author and activist Padma Lakshmi is adding several feathers to her cap. Apart from featuring on TIME 100’s Most Influential People in the world earlier this year, she also bagged a spot in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. “I feel surreal. I’ve just been so tired that I haven’t really had time to process it. But I’m thankful. I could have never foreseen that.” The TV presenter — who was born in India and emigrated to the US during her childhood — is an advocate for immigrant rights, and has stressed their importance in America’s successes. She told a website, “America has been built by immigrants from different generations. It is the reason for America’s greatness. That’s why immigrant stories are important.” Lakshmi hosts the cooking show, Taste the Nation, and thinks it addresses some of the issues that the US is currently “grappling with.”

With the Oscar-winner

The first edition of the Goa Environmental Film Festival (GEFF) will begin on June 3, with Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga’s Oscar-winning documentary, 'The Elephant Whisperers'. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, state environment minister Nilesh Cabral said that more than 50 films will be screened during the three-day event at Maquinezes Palace in the capital city. He said that various aspects of protecting the environment could be learnt by watching these films. “Hence I appeal to the student community and general public to watch these films by participating in [the] film festival,” he said.

Back again

After culminating the first part with a cliffhanger, the makers of The Night Manager are back with another part. Cast members Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala took to their Instagram feeds yesterday to share that the second season would be out on June 30. While making a reference to his character, Kapoor wrote, “The king has returned to his Lanka, and he ain’t ready to lose. The saga continues (sic).” Dhulipala wrote, “It is a test of loyalty and relationships. What new twists await?” This show is an official adaptation of the English series of the same name that was fronted by Tom Hiddleston. The Brit actor took home a Golden Globe for his act.

Tricky world

Nimrat Kaur spilled the beans on her equation with the children she collaborated with on the upcoming series, School of Lies. “Most of the scenes that I have with the kids are nice and [light-hearted]. I kept myself accessible for the kids to chit-chat with, so that they felt happy.” Wrapped in the intense mystery of a missing child, the show showcases the journey of teenagers in a boarding school. Talking about how the dynamics between parents and their child are changing, she said, “Young kids, nowadays, have a mind of their own. They want to make their own choices and are ahead of everything, all the time. Parents have to be careful with how they conduct themselves around their kids. I think, growing up, things were much simpler for us, especially the fact that the internet hadn’t [taken over] the world.”

Miley jab hum tum

Aamir Khan, who attended the trailer launch of the Punjabi film, Carry On Jatta 3, in Mumbai, said he would love to do a film with comedian and TV host, Kapil Sharma, who was also present at the launch. When asked about why he never promotes any of his films on Sharma’s sketch show, Khan said, “Usually, I am busy during a film’s release. I am travelling and promoting the film in different cities and overseas, and it has somehow never worked out with Kapil Sharma. I even told him that when I am free, I will come to his show. We don’t have to worry about a film.” When asked if he would like to pair with Sharma for a film like Andaz Apna Apna, he said, “That film was a commercial failure. It was a flop. But, later, with the help of home entertainment, it sort of picked up.” He then addressed Sharma

and said, “Hey listen Kapil, let’s do a movie. I would love to do a movie with Kapil.”

Surely, Rajni won’t mind it

Sri Lanka has invited superstar Rajinikanth to visit the country in an effort to boost tourism. Dr D Venkateshwaran, the deputy high commissioner (DHC) of Sri Lanka, met the superstar on Monday at his residence and extended an invite to Rajinikanth. In a statement posted on Instagram, the DHC said Rajinikanth’s visit to the island nation will boost “cinema-induced tourism as well as spiritual and wellness tourism”. “As an iconic personality, Mr. Rajinikanth’s charisma will enrich historical relations and reinforce the bridge between both the destinations.”

Bips-Karan’s good life

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover brought home a new luxury car and tagged it as their toddler daughter Devi’s new ride. The car, an Audi Q7, is priced at approximately R90 lakh. The star-couple made a post about their new purchase on social media. Basu captioned it: “Devi’s new ride.” Meanwhile, Basu caught the attention of netizens by sharing posts from her fitness training sessions, recently. Basu delivered Devi in November 2022. “Mama don’t collapse. Rebuilding a stronger version of me from scratch,” she wrote alongside glimpses of her gruelling regimen.