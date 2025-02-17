Rekha is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with the highly anticipated Krrish 4; Raj and DK wanted Akshaye Khanna for the lead role in The Family Man

(From left) Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, and Rakesh Roshan

Listen to this article Have you heard? Rekha to make her comeback with Krrish 4; Akshaye Khanna was the initial choice for Family Man x 00:00

The grand comeback

ADVERTISEMENT

Rekha is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with the highly anticipated Krrish 4, starring Hrithik Roshan, in the lead. At a recent event, celebrating The Roshans documentary series, director Rakesh Roshan confirmed that Rekha will be a part of the fourth instalment of the superhero franchise. From what we have heard, Rekha is set to play Hrithik’s mother in the film as she did in Koi... Mil Gaya (2003). However, the diva was not a part of Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013). She was last seen in Super Nani (2014).While this development has generated buzz, the female lead of the movie remains a mystery. The filmmaker will make an official announcement soon.

Who is the real family man?

It’s impossible to imagine anyone else as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man, but surprisingly, Manoj Bajpayee wasn’t the first choice. Apparently, the show’s creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK initially wanted Akshaye Khanna for the role, but he reportedly quoted a hefty fee that could not be met due to budget constraints. Manoj, who was approached later, was initially hesitant to take on a role that was previously offered to someone else, and was also skeptical about the web series. However, his portrayal of Srikant, an intelligence officer, has been widely praised for its depth, quirks and authenticity. The third season of the hit action thriller show is scheduled to drop on OTT around Diwali.

I’d be homeless: Karan Johar

Karan Johar has been quite candid about his family’s production company, Dharma Productions, facing severe financial struggles in its early days. He recently opened about how the company’s founder, and his father, Yash Johar, suffered a string of failures, including Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath (1990), which left the family on the “verge of financial ruin”. Karan recalled that his father’s export business helped keep the family afloat. “There were times when we could have been homeless, as several of our movies failed one after another,” Karan shared, highlighting the company’s turbulent journey before bouncing back with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), which marked his foray into direction.