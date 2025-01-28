Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Richa Chadha on her brief social media hiatus after becoming a mother

Updated on: 29 January,2025 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha revealed she had taken a small, “undeclared break” from social media, explaining it was to focus on her new role as a mother

Richa Chadha

Life is changing rapidly for Richa Chadha. The actor recently shared a heartfelt message on her social media about taking a brief hiatus. She revealed she had taken a small, “undeclared break” from social media, explaining it was to focus on her new role as a mother. Richa wrote, “I took a small undeclared break of sorts from SM [social media]. Sigh! Had to. Needed to. Now back. Somewhat. Between becoming a new mom and trying to remember who I was, it’s been bananas. I feel like giving birth is also birthing a new me (sic).” Richa and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, last year. 




