Life is changing rapidly for Richa Chadha. The actor recently shared a heartfelt message on her social media about taking a brief hiatus. She revealed she had taken a small, “undeclared break” from social media, explaining it was to focus on her new role as a mother. Richa wrote, “I took a small undeclared break of sorts from SM [social media]. Sigh! Had to. Needed to. Now back. Somewhat. Between becoming a new mom and trying to remember who I was, it’s been bananas. I feel like giving birth is also birthing a new me (sic).” Richa and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, last year.

