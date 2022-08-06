Have you heard? Robot rom-com, anyone?

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's yet-untitled movie is a robot rom-com revolving around a guy pursuing robotics and his creation

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor

Producer Dinesh Vijan has not only got a fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for his next production venture, but also a new genre with a novel concept. Apparently, the yet-untitled movie is a robot rom-com revolving around a guy pursuing robotics and his creation. Interestingly, debutant director Amit Joshi has set his story in small-town India against the backdrop of a cultural tradition. While Hollywood has explored relationships between human beings and robots with movies like 'Blade Runner', 'Robot & Frank', 'Bicentennial Man', and 'Star Trek: First Contact', S Shankar is perhaps the only Indian director to explore the zone with 'Robot', which was more of a sci-fi action drama. Treading on the path seldom taken, Dinesh has issued strict diktats to the team to ensure that his Shahid-Kriti film turns out exactly as they have imagined and is at par with international standards. The film is slated to go on floors this November and will be shot in India and abroad. We just hope they don’t pack in too many songs and make it a robot musical rom-com now.

Call ho na ho

Kajol turned a year older yesterday. Actor-husband Ajay Devgn marked the special day with a unique post. Along with the video clip, in which he gets a call from Kajol, he wrote, “When she calls, I never fail to pick up. Happy birthday, dearest Kajol.” Those who know the couple reiterate that Ajay never misses a call from Kajol, unless he is in the middle of a shot or at a dubbing session.

In Pocco’s memory

It has been almost five years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s pet dog Lady Popo bid adieu. The canine was very attached to the filmmaker and would often accompany him, be it when he edited his movies or interacted with the media. Not surprising then that the filmmaker was heartbroken when she passed away in August 2017. SLB, who has fond memories of Popo, has now immortalised his love for his canine friend with a special gesture. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' director recently got the casting of Popo’s paws by artist and impressionist Bhavna Jasra. We hear he got emotional during the process. He not only framed the precious casting, but his new prized possession also occupies special place in his home.

Rangeela again

At a request of a DID Super Moms contestant, Urmila Matondkar danced with co-judge Remo D’Souza to the title track of Rangeela. She said, “Remo was also there in the song with me 27 years ago. He was a background dancer, and at an early stage of his career. Having seen him grow day by day, I’d love to praise his journey using his catchphrase, ‘Now, that’s what I call a performance!’”

Where’s the offer?

Janhvi Kapoor has denied rumours of being signed on for Jr NTR’s next Telugu film. Asserting that she is keen on doing south films, she has been quoted as saying, “An opportunity of working with Jr NTR would mean a lot to me. He is such a legend, but unfortunately, I haven’t got any offer yet. I am waiting and I am hoping for the best.”

September shaadi for Ali-Richa?

Talk in tinsel town is that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are planning to tie the knot next month. The two actors, who have been together since seven years, were to get married in April 2020, but the novel Coronavirus outbreak thwarted their plans. Even as they were contemplating dates last year, new variants of the virus continued to play spoilsport. Now, it is being said that the couple will have a few rounds of celebrations. One function will be held in Delhi as Richa’s family is based in the capital. They are likely to register their marriage in Ali’s hometown Lucknow, where they will host a reception too. The couple is also said to have a reception in Mumbai, for their friends and colleagues from the fraternity.

Courting controversy

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has been sued by actor Upasana Singh for breach of contract over the latter’s Punjabi production venture, 'Bai Ji Kuttange'. In her civil suit filed in the Chandigarh district court, Upasana has stated that she had signed her for the promotion of 'Bai Ji Kuttange' much before Harnaaz won the pageant. The actor-producer claimed that despite agreeing to make herself available in person and virtually for the promotions, Harnaaz refused to allot any dates. It is further alleged that the beauty queen not only avoided all her professional and contractual commitments but also didn’t respond to any communication from the actor-producer and the concerned stakeholders. Upasana also said that she had to defer the film’s release from May 27 to August 27 due to Harnaaz’s unavailability. The Miss Universe 2021 hasn’t yet responded to Upasana’s statements.

Thanks to momma

Deepika Padukone recently revealed that she “felt suicidal at times” during her battle with depression. Recalling breaking down when her parents were returning to their Bengaluru home, the actor said, “My mother asked me usual hygiene questions; whether it is a boyfriend or something at work or something happened. I didn’t have any answer because it was none of these things. It just came from an empty hollow place and she knew instantly, and that was god sent for me. I give all the credit to my mother for understanding the signs and symptoms.”