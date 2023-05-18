Have you heard? Role model

'Kacchey Limbu,' starring Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha, and Ayush Mehra, premieres digitally on Jio Cinema on May 19, depicting the enduring sibling bond and navigating personal aspirations amidst familial pressures

Role model

Kacchey Limbu, starring Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha, and Ayush Mehra, is set for its digital premiere on Jio Cinema on May 19. The film celebrates the unbreakable bond between siblings while exploring the challenges of pursuing one’s passion amidst familial expectations. Gully cricket player Madan finds herself on opposing teams to that of her brother in this offering. Director Shubham Yogi says, “When [she] started prepping for cricket, I wanted to see what comes naturally to the actors. Radhika had grown up playing underarm with her older brother and she was super excited to show us what she knew. But she was more eager to explore and invent a bowling action that could be an identifier for the character. Our research spanned from attending underarm tournaments in Mumbai to watching cricket highlights together. And in all this prep, we choreographed Radhika’s action as an amalgamation of what came naturally to her. We took inspiration from one of the best bowlers of the world, Jaspreet Bumrah.”

You caught me, I caught you

A new image of Shah Rukh Khan and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti at the former’s Mumbai bungalow Mannat has piqued the interest of cinephiles. The fact that SRK was once detained by authorities in the US has been highlighted again as fans have exclaimed: ‘Waqt kaise badalta hai!’ Garcetti took to Twitter, where he shared a string of pictures from his visit, which also featured Gauri and the badshah’s manager Pooja Dadlani. “Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe,” he wrote.

Shining bright

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was pictured posing with Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Zendaya at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery event in Venice. Dressed in a figure-hugging wine-coloured ensemble, Chopra earned praise for her sartorial selection online. A video of Chopra posing with Zendaya and Hathaway has been doing the rounds on social media and sees the trio indulging in conversation. On the work front, Chopra’s web-series, Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden, is currently streaming online, and Love Again, her film with Sam Heughan, has hit the theatres.

Pass it on

The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah announced an initiative to help rehabilitate 300 alleged victims of religious conversion at an ashram and pledged Rs 51 lakh towards the effort. The film on conversion that has polarised the political discourse in the country, leading to bans in some states and a tax-free status in others, hit the screens on May 5. It stars Adah Sharma in the lead. Shah said they made the movie with the goal to support the victims of conversion and their initiative, Protect The Daughters, is a step in the same direction. “The main reason for us to make The Kerala Story is to help these girls. We’re going to start by helping rehabilitate 300 girls in the ashram. We would like to start by donating Rs 51 lakh,” the producer told reporters at a press conference here.

Big move

For theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan, taking Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical to the land of Broadway, the US, has been the biggest challenge of his career. On its maiden American tour, the musical will show at the heart of Broadway theatre at New York’s legendary Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. “India’s cinematic and dramatic traditions, from where Mughal-E-Azam emerged, have always had matchless grandeur, musical and artistic depth. This production celebrates all of this and also India’s syncretic culture.”

Samjha kya?

We wonder if there will be much talking in this talk show. Calm down hitmaker Rema, who is in town on tour, is set to turn up on Kapil Sharma’s chat show, the shooting of which will take place today. Given that the comedian and host has often made light of his limited command over the English language, we’re eager to know how the two will communicate on the show. Details on whether a translator will accompany him are awaited. The Nigerian singer’s face may be unfamiliar to the audience that usually binges on Sharma’s show, however, it is this novelty that may make their banter interesting to watch.