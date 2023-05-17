'The Kerala Story' Box Office Collection: Adah Sharma's movie crosses Rs 150 crore mark

'The Kerala Story', has surpassed the Rs. 150 crore mark in just 12 days and the numbers are expected to go up since it is still performing well at the box office

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

While Adah Sharma's latest outing continues to receive backlash in some parts of the country for spreading hate speech and targeting a particular community, the most 'controversial' movie of the year, 'The Kerala Story' is still going strong at the box office against all the odds.

The movie which earned Rs. 8.03 crore on its opening day, the Adah Sharma-starrer, 'The Kerala Story', has surpassed the Rs. 150 crore mark in just 12 days and the numbers are expected to go up since it is still performing well at the box office.

'The Kerala Story' which made waves across social media platforms over its 'explosive' storyline, as per the trade reports, the movie will soon cross the Rs. 200 crore mark if the number of footfalls continues to go up in the coming week.

Recently, 'The Kerala Story', grabbed many eyeballs when it entered the coveted '100 crore' club after minting Rs. 112.9 crore in just nine days at the domestic box office.

Just a few days after crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, on May 16, the movie added another feather to makers' hat as it churned Rs. 150 crore (nett) in theatres.

According to early trade estimates, on May 16, the movie reportedly earned Rs. 9.8 crore in India. This takes the total collection to Rs. 156.84 crore at the domestic box office.

As far as the first-day box office collection is concerned, 'The Kerala Story' is among the top five openers of the year 2023. Adah Sharma's latest outing has joined the likes of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' (Rs 55 crore), Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' (Rs 15.81 crore), Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' (Rs 15.7 crore), and Ajay Devgn’s 'Bholaa' (Rs 11.2 crore).

Directed by Sudipto Sen and headlined by Adah Sharma, the Hindi movie was released on May 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Produced by Vipul Shah, 'The Kerala Story' depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

The film is banned in West Bengal and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have stopped its screening citing the law and order situation, whereas BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have given it a tax-free status.