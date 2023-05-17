Alia Bhatt has taken her fame international as she attends the Gucci Cruise 2024 Show as the newly appointed global ambassador for Gucci

Alia Bhatt at the Gucci Cruise 2024 Show

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt shares pics from Gucci Cruise 24 in Seoul, slams trolls: 'Yes the bag was empty' x 00:00

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is currently having a gala time as the newly appointed ambassador for the luxury brand Gucci and her latest Instagram post is proof! The actor took to her Instagram feed to share a set of pictures from the Gucci Cruise 2024 show. Alia can be seen rocking a cutout black dress and a pair of platform heels as she posed with A-listers including Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson, Korean singer IU and few others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The fans took to the comments section to shower the actor with their love.

A fan reacted, "OMG IU AND ALIA IN ONE FRAME"

Another wrote, "ALIA IN SOUTH KOREA (red heart emoji)"

When Alia was announced as the global ambassador for Gucci, the star took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her recent photoshoot with Gucci to make the announcement. "I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci,” she wrote sharing the news with new pictures from the shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ð (@aliaabhatt)

Reacting to the post, Anushka Sharma , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor dropped heart, fire and applause emojis. Gucci also took to their social media handle to share the announcement and wrote, "Alia Bhatt is the House’s newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur was captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag".

Also read: Alia Bhatt, IU spotted sitting next to each other at Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently made her MET Gala debut in a beautiful white gown embellished with pearls. The actress opted for a creation by Prabal Gurung for her big debut. "Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty... I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look.. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met," she shared the details of the dress.