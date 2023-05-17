Alia Bhatt, IU spotted sitting next to each other at Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul

Stars like Alia Bhatt, IU, Harry Styles and Dakota Johnson attended the event

After being announced as the first Indian Global ambassador for Gucci actress Alia Bhatt recently flew off to Seoul to attend the Gucci Cruise 2024 show. In what came as surprise as pictures from the event started doing the rounds, Alia was spotted sitting next to K-pop star IU. Besides Alia and IU, names like Harry Styles and Dakota Johnson attended the event.

On Tuesday, the Gucci Cruise 2024 show was held at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. Alia wore a printed Gucci black dress, teamed with a transparent bag. IU looked beautiful in a white sheer dress and yellow handbag.

Alia had earlier taken to Instagram to post, "I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together."

Check out the pics and how fans reacted-

