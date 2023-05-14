Mother's Day 2023 exclusive! Anaita Shroff Adajania: Alia Bhatt's look at MET Gala 2023 was a dream come true

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 May,2023 05:35 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Anaita Shroff Adajania joins mid-day.com's Mother's Day celebrations

Credit: Anaita Shroff Adajania on Instagram

Leading fashion and costume stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania who is also a mum to two, joined mid-day.com's Mother's Day celebrations. Anaita was responsible for Alia Bhatt's grand debut look at MET Gala 2023. New mum and popular actress Alia, made her debut in a dreamy white pearl-embellished gown by Prabal Gurung. The look was in honour of Karl Lagerfeld, the fashion legend on whom Met Gala 2023 was themed. The bridal gown was created using 1 lakh pearls.



 
 
 
 
 
You recently styled Alia for her MET Gala debut that won accolades how did you plan the look?

Thank you for all the compliments on Alia's look, it was a team effort between Alia Prabal (Gurung) and me. Of course we had hair and make-up by Puneet B Saini and Mike Desir. A lot of planning and clarity went into the look. Beautiful accessories were created for us and it was all a dream come true. When we saw Alia ready-it was a picture perfect moment, she was beautiful and glowing. She totally owned it on the red carpet and I'm very happy!

 
 
 
 
 
Message for other mum's on Mother's Day...

Do what makes you happy because if you are happy you can make your kids happy! Ensure there is a lot of cuddle time no matter how old they are. I always jump in on my kids and we have to hug, it's never enough. Spend quality time together rather than quantity. Just do what makes you happy.

 
 
 
 
 
Also Read: Mother's Day 2023 exclusive! Anaita Shroff Adajania: I love my work, giving it up would make me less of a parent

alia bhatt MET Gala 2023 MET Gala bollywood mothers day

