Salman Khan, who turned 58 on December 27,was advised by the authorities to keep the celebrations low-key as he has been receiving death threats. Seeing his family's concern for him, the superstar opted for an intimate celebration

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, who turned 58 on December 27, hosted a bash for his industry friends at his Bandra home on Tuesday night to bring in his special day. Interestingly, the actor was contemplating a big celebration at the family’s farmhouse in Karjat, as he has been doing over the years. Reportedly, the superstar was advised by the authorities to keep the celebrations low-key. It is known that Salman has been receiving death threats this year. As a result, he has been accorded the Y+ security by the authorities. So, when it came to his birthday party, sources claim that the officials recommended that he make his own security arrangements. However, seeing his family’s concern for his safety, the Tiger 3 actor opted for an intimate celebration in the confines of his home. Moreover, keeping in mind the threats, the paparazzi was also asked to not crowd outside his home for the pictures.

Action times ahead

Rajinikanth, who is currently working on Vettaiyan with director TJ Gnanavel, is slated to begin filming his next, Thalaivar 171 with Lokesh Kanagaraj in April. The Leo director recently revealed that he is planning an action-packed thriller, as expected of a Rajinikanth-starrer. Incidentally, the veteran actor will play a character with grey shades. Lokesh also shared that the film will not have any references to drugs. That came as a surprise to the audience as the director’s recent movies like Leo, Vikram and Kaithi also focused on the importance to create a drug-free society. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what Lokesh and Rajini have in store for the audiences.

Courting controversy

Ranbir Kapoor has taken off for his year-end holiday with actor-wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha. However, the Animal actor continues to be bogged down by controversy. This time around, for hurting religious sentiments. Reportedly, a complaint has been registered against the actor and his family for allegedly hurting Christian sentiments by pouring alcohol over a cake, lighting it and saying, ‘Jai Mata Di’ during their Christmas lunch recently. Bombay High Court advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, who have filed the complaint at Ghatkopar Police Station, have demanded that a case be registered against Ranbir under sections 295A, 298,500 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The cops have not filed any FIR in the matter yet.

Triple treat for Ahan’s birthday

Ahan Shetty turned a year wiser yesterday. Actor-father Suniel Shetty marked it on social media with a post. He wrote, “A lot of my friends see my reflection in you, Ahan. But what I see in you son is the man I always wanted to become. Happy Birthday babu... love you with all my heart (sic).” Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who launched Ahan in Tadap (2021), made the day doubly special by announcing a new project with him on social media. Alongside a picture of himself with Ahan, Sajid wrote, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. We’re incredibly excited and can’t wait for you to unwrap our gift of love next month. So, as we start another journey to achieve one more movie milestone together, let the celebrations begin.” While this movie is slated to be a big-budget entertainer, we hear that Ahan has been signed on for three more films. Details of the projects are being kept under wraps as the producers are looking to make the official announcements in the coming months.

A good year for Wamiqa

Wamiqa Gabbi is over the moon with how 2023 has turned out for her. She packed quite a punch with projects like Jubilee, Modern Love Chennai, Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley, Khufiya and the short film, Fursat, for which she made it to IMDb’s list of top Indian actors of the year. Now, she has been featured in Forbes Showstoppers as one of the biggest achievers of 2023. “The support from the audience and the industry is truly heartening for me and is [a source of] motivation for me to embrace even better work in 2024,” says Wamiqa. Calling it a surreal feeling, the actor adds, “As I look ahead, I am inspired to delve deeper into the art of storytelling, eager to take on new challenges and share more memorable moments with the viewers.”

Isha, Timmy to divorce

After 14 years as wife and husband, Isha Koppikar and restaurateur Timmy Narang have ended their marriage. They reportedly filed for a divorce last month, and subsequently, she moved out of his home with their nine-year-old daughter Rianna. Earlier this year, there was a buzz about their marriage hitting a rocky patch. Sources say the former couple tried to resolve their issues over a few months, but things had reached a stage where they couldn’t be ironed out. The actor and the restaurateur got married in 2009, after they met at a gym and soon fell in love.