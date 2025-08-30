Have you heard? Salman Khan was seen dancing his heart out to the dhol beats at his sister Aprita's Ganpati visarjan celebrations. Meanwhile, Akshay Oberoi has opened up about family feud with cousin Vivek Oberoi

Joining the modak party

Bollywood's Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations blended devotion with joy. At the visarjan, Salman Khan and his family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha, dancing to dhol beats with sister Arpita, brother Arbaaz and nephew Arhaan. Salman was seen folding his pants as he danced in rains while taking the Ganesha idol away, a moment that won hearts online. Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal joined the Khan family for the Ganesh Aarti at Galaxy, marking their first celebration together post-marriage. In another highlight, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh’s sons, Riaan and Rahyl, gave a tech twist to the festival by designing robotic modaks, showcasing how tradition and innovation can go hand in hand during India’s beloved Ganpati season.

Done with politics?

Kangana Ranaut

After a string of flops spanning nearly a decade, Kangana Ranaut is apparently set to return to two of her most successful franchises. The actor, who last delivered a clear box office hit with Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), has faced around 12 failures since then. She was last seen in Emergency. Now, the buzz is that she will reunite with Vikas Bahl for Queen 2, which begins shooting in this November, with locations in India and London being finalised. Following this, we have learnt that Kangana will collaborate with Anand L Rai on Tanu Weds Manu 3, early next year. Kangana, after winning the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in 2024, has been balancing her political career, which so far has been defined as much by controversy and polarising remarks as by her work as a first-time MP.

Welcome back to romcoms, Varun

(L-R) Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

The teaser of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was unveiled on Friday, giving the audience a first look at Shashank Khaitan’s latest romantic comedy. Starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, the 52-second clip blends humour with nostalgia. It opens with Varun spoofing Baahubali (2015) before declaring himself “sanskari Sunny”, followed by glimpses of Janhvi, glamorously draped in a saree, Sanya on the dance floor, and Rohit recreating a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) scene by making a Shah Rukh-style helicopter entry. Fans welcomed Varun’s return to comedy, calling it his “prime avatar”, while Sonu Nigam’s track Bijuriya as the background score sparked nostalgia. The film hits cinemas on October 2.

Aunty kisko bola re?

Farah Khan and Sunita Ahuja

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has announced her latest venture, a talent show titled Aunty Kisko Bola, dedicated to celebrating women with talent, regardless of age. The show will première on her YouTube channel and aims to find India’s “Number one aunty”. A teaser clip introduced filmmaker Sajid Khan and Sunita Ahuja, as the first guest judges, with the message: “Hunar ki koi age nahi hoti.” Each week, the show is set to feature different guest judges while shining a spotlight on women who often don’t get the limelight. The unique concept has already received praise across the film and television fraternity, with many appreciating Farah’s quirky take on a talent platform dedicated solely to women.

The clash of the Oberois

Akshay Oberoi and Vivek Oberoi

Actor Akshay Oberoi has hinted at a family feud with cousin Vivek Oberoi, revealing that he received no support from the Saathiya (2002) star during his career struggles. Speaking about the rift on Cyrus Broacha’s podcast, Akshay remarked that “Punjabi ego clashes” were to blame for the strained relationship between their families. The actor, who is gradually carving a niche for himself with performances in films and web series, said he built his career without any industry backing. On the work front, Vivek was last seen in Kesari Veer, Akshay’s latest work includes Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter (2024).