Janhvi Kapoor looks visibly uncomfortable as she gets mobbed during Lalbaugcha Raja visit, Sidharth Malhotra shields her

Updated on: 29 August,2025 12:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra visited Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Pandal ahead of Param Sundari. However, the actress looked visibly uncomfortable as she got mobbed by the crowd despite Sidharth shielding her

Janhvi Kapoor looks visibly uncomfortable as she gets mobbed during Lalbaugcha Raja visit, Sidharth Malhotra shields her

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are vehemently promoting their upcoming rom-com Param Sundari. Ahead of release, the actors visited popular spots in multiple cities. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, they stepped out at Mumbai’s popular Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal to seek blessings for the success of the film. Amid this, Janhvi looked uncomfortable as she got mobbed.

Janhvi Kapoor gets uncomfortable by the crowd



For the visit, Siddharth donned a peach-pink kurta and looked dapper as he exuded festive vibes. While Janhvi looked breathtaking in a red Paithani saree and accentuated with traditional Maharahtrian style Nath. In the videos going viral, the actors are seen making their way to pay obeisance at the popular Lalbaugcha Raja pandal.


However, Janhvi’s expressions changed after a while as she got uncomfortable with crowd getting overwhelmed. As soon as the fans noticed their presence, they were eager to catch a glimpse of the stars which resulted into pushing. While Sidharth noticed her expressions, he shielded her and held her from back to safely move out of the spot.

As soon as the post went viral, netizens came out in support of Janhvi. While one wrote, “All women feel the same way; no amount of money can make you feel comfortable in a crowded space, that’s for sure.” While another said, “To be fair, most women would feel uncomfortable in this crowd; it has nothing to do with privilege and everything to do with not feeling safe in a crowd with men. You can clearly see Sidharth is unfazed, and Janhvi and the few other women in this video are the uncomfortable ones.”

About Param Sundari

The Tushar Jalota directorial marks Sidharth and Janhvi's first project together as co-stars, and their romantic chemistry in the trailer is captivating. What follows is a riot of fun and chaos when Sidharth, a Punjabi munda from Delhi, falls in love with Janhvi, a girl from Kerala. Sanjay Kapoor and Manjot Singh also have prominent roles in the film. The trailer for the film was recently unveiled, promising a perfect blend of romance, comedy, and action. It has hit the theatres on August 29, 2025.

