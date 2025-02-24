Have you heard? Salman Khan's next international project; Dil To Pagal Hai & Raanjhanaa set for re-release clash

While Salman Khan has been shooting for his second international project, the remake of the Argentinian film Seven Dogs (2021), his first international project, an Indo- British film, Marigold (2007), was a huge failure

Salman Khan

Bhai’s international crash landing

Salman Khan and Ali Larter in Marigold

While Salman Khan has been shooting for his second international project, the remake of the Argentinian film Seven Dogs (2021), his first international project, an Indo- British film, Marigold (2007), was a huge failure. We recently learnt that the film’s director Willard Carroll, after directing this movie, stepped back from filmmaking, and Salman’s co-actor, Ali Larter, who aspired to have a career in Hindi films, bid adieu to her Bollywood dreams. Despite its global appeal, Marigold tanked at the box office. According to trade experts, it was made on a budget of R19 crore, but reportedly earned only Rs 2 crore globally. Putting his past experience behind him, Salman recently shot for his second international project in Saudi Arabia.

Boss, where is my money?

Karanveer Mehra recently revealed that he is yet to receive his prize money of R50 lakh after winning the TV reality show, Bigg Boss 18. In a recent podcast appearance, he shared his experiences on the reality TV show where he called his win as “God’s plan”. Sharing the strategy he used to win the show, he said, “It’s a personality show, and mine appealed to the audience.” He also shared his experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 (2024) and revealed that he only recently received the prize money of Rs 20 lakh from that show, but the car, that he won, is yet to arrive.

Tabu’s happy homecoming

Tabu is set to reunite with Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan for Bhooth Bangla. This marks their second collaboration after Hera Pheri (2000). The actor expressed her excitement about working with the duo again, stating that she feels “at home” and comfortable on Priyadarshan’s set. She also shared that there’s a “sense of familiarity” when she is working with Akshay. The actors recently shot for a song in Hyderabad and will have a full-fledged shoot next month. The horror comedy will release in April 2026.

Vijay Salgaonkar returns

Ajay Devgn is set to reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, directed by Abhishek Pathak. We have learnt that the film is expected to is expected to roll in August 2025. Before stepping on the sets of Drishyam 3, Ajay will complete his work on De De Pyaar De 2, Dhamaal 4, and Ranger. A source close to the development revealed that the actor was impressed with the twists and turns in the screenplay and is excited to return to the Drishyam franchise.

Clash of the re-releases



Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan in Dil To Pagal Hai (right) Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in Raanjhanaa

Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic film Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) is set to re-release in theatres on February 28. The film, also starring Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, has been “digitally enhanced” for the big screen this time around. Interestingly, the Yash Chopra directorial venture will clash with Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa (2013), starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, which will also re-release on the same day. While both these films will serve nostalgia to the audience, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava continues to perform well at the box office. However, the recent release Mere Husband Ki Biwi is struggling.