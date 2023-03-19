Have you heard? SLB reviving Inshallah

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning to revive Inshallah, the mature romance musical that he was originally planning with Salman Khan and Alia in 2019. Owing to creative differences with Salman, the film was shelved barely days before shooting

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Even though Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently focused on his maiden web series, Heeramandi, speculation is rife about his next big film. While it has been reported that he is planning to make Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, as per the talk in tinsel town, the filmmaker might plan to revive Inshallah. Yes, the mature romance musical that he was originally planning with Salman Khan and Alia in 2019. Owing to creative differences with Salman, the film was shelved barely days before shooting. The filmmaker then went on to make Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia. “Considering the age of the male lead character, Sanjay has two superstars from the 1990s on his mind. He will plan depending on their interest in the subject and when they can commit to the movie. Sanjay would like to make Inshallah first because the pre-production and music is ready,” informs a source.

Sporting encounter, please!

Ram Charan is back in India after the Oscar jamboree for the peppy Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, that won the much-coveted Academy Award for Best Original Song. At a recent event, the actor was asked which role he would like to play in the future. Ram, whose next with director S Shankar is under production, shared that he would like to do a sports film. “I’d love to do something related to sports. It is long overdue,” he said. When probed if he would love to play Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli in reel life, the actor promptly exclaimed, “He is an inspiring soul. I think, if given a chance, it will be fantastic, as I look similar too.” Hope the filmmakers are reading this.

Sara takes Janhvi’s director

After Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), Janhvi Kapoor reunited with director Sharan Sharma for Mr & Mrs Mahi. While the actor and director have completed the romance drama with Rajkummar Rao, we hear they will not be collaborating for Sharan’s third film. On the contrary, the filmmaker has approached Janhvi’s best friend Sara Ali Khan for his third directorial venture. Reportedly, he feels that Sara is perfect to play the leading lady of his new script. The modalities are said to have been finalised and the yet-untitled film is slated to go on floors this summer. The rest of the details, along with the cast and crew are being kept under wraps and will be announced closer to launch.

Mute the gaalis

Five years since the debacle of Firangi (2017), Kapil Sharma is back on the big screen with Zwigato. Nandita Das’s directorial venture sees the comedian stepping out of his comfort zone to play a food delivery agent. We now hear that the slice-of-life movie had a couple of hiccups before being cleared with a U rating by the Censor Board. While Hindi expletives was muted in three scenes, the Examining Committee was given an assurance that the song Laal phool is purely fictionally and not connected to any organisation. Featuring Swanand Kirkire, the song appears in the second half of the film that also stars Shahana Goswami who plays Kapil’s wife.

