Have you heard? Sara and Nimrat join Akki’s next

Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur are teaming up with Akshay Kumar again. While Nimrat played his wife in Airlift (2016), Sara essayed the dual role of his wife and daughter in Atrangi Re (2021). This time around, the two leading ladies are joining Akki in Dinesh Vijan’s next production, Sky Force. Helmed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, the period aerial action thriller is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. Akshay plays an IAF fighter pilot. While Sara’s and Nimrat’s exact roles aren’t known at this point, sources claim they essay strong characters and don’t have any romantic track with him. Although a week-long schedule was completed earlier this month, full-fledged shooting will begin next month.

From Korea, with love

A couple of weeks after announcing a strategic partnership to bring unique stories to screen, Karan Johar and Guneet Monga have unveiled the trailer of their first collaboration. Helmed by Umesh Bist, the web series, titled Gyaarah Gyaarah stars Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal. The investigative drama spans three decades from 1990 to 2016. Interestingly, it is an adaptation of the Korean police procedural television series, Signal (2016), which has already been remade in Japanese and Chinese.

Phone a fan

Recently, 60-year old Kolkata resident Shivani Chakraborty, who is battling terminal cancer for some years, expressed a wish to meet Shah Rukh Khan. On Monday night, the superstar made a video call to her. During the 40-minute heart-warming conversation, SRK apparently assured her of financial help and also promised to join her at her home for a meal. Moreover, he is also said to have promised to attend Shivani’s daughter’s wedding. News of the Pathaan actor’s video call has been trending ever since one of his fan clubs broke the news on social media. Now, that’s the kind of news that warms the cockles of our hearts.

Reunion times

Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand are reuniting for a film after 16 years since Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007). But this time, Sid is producing the yet-untitled movie, which will be helmed by one of his ADs. Apparently, the plot revolves around a rescue mission led by Saif’s character. The film is slated to roll later this year. By then, the actor will wrap up Devara with Junior NTR.

Gearing up for a royal venture

Lioness, the first Indo-UK co-production under their 2008 bilateral treaty, was announced at the India Pavilion at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival yesterday. Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu, a British actor of Indian origin, have been signed on for Kajri Babbar’s directorial venture. Paige portrays Princess Sophia, the granddaughter of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, while Aditi plays the fictional character, Mehak Kaur, an educated, married immigrant woman living in Southall in the 1990s. Humbled to portray Princess Sophia, Paige said, “The work that she did, the lives she helped [is noteworthy]. I truly hope to do justice to her incredible story.” Aditi added, “While Princess Sophia is a heroine in the true sense of the word, Mehak is an equally strong character whose journey parallels the Lioness’s in the present.”