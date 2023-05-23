Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough meet Dalai Lama in Dharamshala after Punjab Kings wrap IPL 2023

After Preity's team Punjab Kings played their last IPL 2023 match in Dharamshala, the actress along with her husband met the Dalai Lama

Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough with Dalai Lama

Preity Zinta has settled in the USA after her marriage to Gene Goodenough. However, the actress often visits India for work and meeting loved ones. The actress has been in the country for the past two months for the ongoing IPL season. She was seen travelling across the country cheering for her team Punjab Kings. However, the team failed to make it to the playoffs and thus ending Zinta's IPL touring this season.

On Tuesday, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her meet with The Dalai Lama after they wrapped the final match of Punjab Kings for the season in Dharamshala.

Preity shared several pictures form her and Gene's meet with Dalai Lama. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Ending IPL in Dharamshala was not what I hoped for but meeting his Holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala was everything I hoped for. So grateful we got to spend some time with him as he shared pearls of wisdom & laughter with us".

An hour after the post with Dalai Lama, Preity informed her followers that she has landed in Mumbai and took to the city's street food as she arrived. Posing with a plate full of dahi puri in a car, Preity wrote, "First stop after landing back".

During the IPL season, Preity also spent some quality time with her family including their twins. She had earlier shared pictures and videos of their time in the mountains of North India.

In another post, Preity shared a selfie with husband Gene Goodenough. Preity covered her head with a scarf like a typical 'mountain' woman! "Pahadi Swag with pati parmeshwar #ting", read the caption.

Preity and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016 in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021.

Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family.