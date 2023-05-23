Watch! Kunal Kemmu's fitness regime will make you want to hit the gym

Actor Kunal Kemmu, known for his acting chops in the films 'Go Goa Gone', 'Golmaal 3' and 'Lootcase', is also a fitness enthusiast. Take a look at Kemmu's intensive physical training that will make you want to hit the gym!

Over the years, Kunal Kemmu has skillfully created a space for himself in the film industry. Making his debut on the silver screens with the Mohit Suri directorial 'Kalyug', Kemmu has come a long way. Kunal is famously known for his appearances in the comedy films 'Golmaal 3' (2010), 'Goa Goa Gone' (2013), and 'Lootcase' (2020). While Kemmu has garnered attention for his acting chops, the star is also a fitness freak.

Kunal keeps sharing videos of himself at the gym with his fans on his Instagram feed and these videos will motivate you to hit the gym, not just on Mondays, but also for the rest of the week!

Sharing his intensive fitness regime that includes heavy weight lifting and core exercises, Kunal has inpired young individuals to take on fitness challenges and the comments section is a testament!

A fan wrote, "GYM inspiration"

Another wrote, "More respect to you sir"

Raising the temperature with a shirtless picture of himself, Kunal can be seen flaunting his chiseled body. In the caption, Kunal wrote, "Nothing is going to happen unless you make it happen.#workitmakeitdoit"

Here's a look at Kunal's training regime without weights and it is clearly paying off!

Kunal Kemmu’s 30-year acting career has witnessed several transitions. He went from being a successful child actor, to becoming the leading man, and finally foraying into digital entertainment with 'Abhay'. His next step — turning director. The actor’s maiden directorial venture, 'Madgaon Express', is said to be a comedy drama starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi.

Asked about the experience of switching to writing and direction, the 'Go Goa Gone' actor says he is too closely involved with the project to reflect on it objectively. “I haven’t finished the film yet; it is in post-production. I want to cherish this experience right now because it feels so good,” he smiles.

Taking to his social media, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi last year, Kunal Kemmu brought the announcement to his fans about his directorial venture with Excel entertainment. While speaking about the same, he wrote -

“Ganpati Bappa Moriya. As all good things begin with his name I can’t think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to Ritesh, Farhan and Rucha at excel entertainment for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With joined hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of ganpati Bappa. Introducing “Madgaon Express”.