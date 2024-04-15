Kangana Ranaut, who is campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, recently met Dalai Lama at his residence

Kangana Ranaut and Dalai Lama

Kangana Ranaut, who is campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, recently met Dalai Lama at his residence. This interaction comes a year after the actor made light of the spiritual leader by sharing a morphed photograph of him and US President Joe Biden, and wrote that they could be friends because they “have the same illness”. Following this interaction, Ranaut said, “It is exceptional to be in the presence of such a being who has sheer divinity around him. It was emotional for me and is something that I will cherish all my life.” She also said that the spiritual leader told her that he “enjoys being in Himachal Pradesh and absolutely loves Bharat.”

For the good

This autism month, Sanya Malhotra extended support to neurodivergent individuals, and emphasised the need to create a platform that helps them learn important life skills. Malhotra attended the opening ceremony of a special school for neurodivergent individuals. “It is critical to find a structured yet flexible learning environment that’s focused on life skills and independent living. It is imperative to find acceptance for them in society,” she said.

On a killer’s death

After learning about the news that Sarabjit Singh’s killer was gunned down in Pakistan, actor Randeep Hooda, who played the lead role in the 2016 biographical drama, Sarbjit, commented on the development. In what’s being considered an incident of targeted killing, unidentified gunmen killed Amir Tanba, a key figure behind the killing of Singh in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail in 2013. Hooda said, “While doing the Sarabjit biopic, [I found it] tragic that when things were on the verge of working out to extradite him to India, he was murdered in jail. Hearing about his attacker being killed, I wonder what Dalbir ji [Kaur, Sarabjit’s sister] would have felt. I’m sure [she would have felt that] justice was served.” Hooda had also attended the last rites of Kaur, who passed away in 2022.

Soaring high

Shah Rukh Khan will not entertain any disrespect directed towards his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, even if it is inadvertently shown by fans of the team. After the team registered a win at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, Khan, who was present at the event, was seen picking up the flags that were dropped on the floor at the viewing stand. Videos of this incident have gained traction on social media. One user wrote, “Throughout the match, Shah Rukh Khan was picking up the KKR flags that fell on the ground. KKR is so close to his heart. Because of these small gestures, he is the king of our hearts.” Another called him “unbelievably down-to-earth”. KKR, with four wins, is at the second spot in the tournament as of this day.

Like a Punjabi

Among a wave of Punjabi rappers, Diljit Dosanjh surely comes across as a special artiste—apart from a successful singing career, Dosanjh also managed to find a place in the hearts of cinema-lovers, despite the heat he reportedly faced within the Bollywood film industry. As a bunch of industry folk turned up for his recently held Mumbai concert, the singer-rapper reportedly took on the subject of stereotyping. “They said Punjabis aren’t fashionable and I said, I will show you. They said Punjabis can’t act in films. I showed them that I could. They said Punjabis can’t go to Mumbai, and I proved them wrong. They said Punjabis can’t sell tickets for the bar arena; I had the stadium packed at my concert,” said the singer at his gig, if a video doing the rounds of social media is to be acknowledged.