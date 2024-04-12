Shahid Kapoor says actors playing aggressive characters today are criticised even though, in the past, such parts made them “superstars”

Shahid Kapoor

Listen to this article Have you heard? Take a chill pill x 00:00

Shahid Kapoor says actors playing aggressive characters today are criticised even though, in the past, such parts made them “superstars”. Kapoor, who most recently appeared in the romantic comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, believes a distinction should be made between an actor’s performance and the actions of a character. “[I find the judgement] very extreme. Over generations, there have been actors who’ve played characters that could be deemed aggressive, but they are called superstars or legends. Now, suddenly, it’s very critical. If something is done well, and if the emotion is coming through [to] the audience, we should be respectful of that. You can like it or dislike it, but the quality of the performance and traits of the character should not be confused,” he added. Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, a remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy, courted controversy for its aggressive narrative, and the character played by him. The film’s director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, followed it up with Animal, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, which was also criticised for being abusive towards women.

How it came about

ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has announced his latest project, Zero Se Restart, which will showcase the making of 12th Fail. This film delves into the behind-the-scenes journey of his recent blockbuster, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr. “It narrates the journey of 12th Fail, right from its inception to [dealing with] the hurdles that came in its way; from the time when no one believed in it, to even being advised against a theatrical release. This film is not a lecture on how to make movies, but a fun and crazy story of how it all happened. After 12th Fail got so much love, it only felt right that we share this story with viewers,” he said.

Better together

Singer Armaan Malik and Calum Scott announced their collaboration with the release of their latest single, Always, which the English singer-songwriter said was created during their first music session. Scott said: “It is the kind of song I love to write. Working with Armaan was easy; he is extremely talented and has a very pure and authentic voice.” The love ballad is rendered by both singers. Malik added that the track “is like a musical hug, a heartfelt confession to a love so enchanting, you never knew you needed it until it became the closest thing to heaven.” He added, “Both of us are known for love ballads,” he says about Scott. Both Scott and Malik performed at Ed Sheeran’s recently concluded concert. The former was the opening act.

Sending love

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has heaped praise on Indian-origin British actor-filmmaker Dev Patel for his debut as a director with Monkey Man. Chopra took to Instagram Stories to give a shout-out to Patel and the cast of the film, which also includes Sikandar Kher and Sobhita Dhulipala. “Bravo, Dev Patel. What an impressive debut,” wrote the actor. The film, which also stars Sharlto Copley, Makarand Deshpande, and Ashwini Kalsekar, follows the journey of a young man (Patel) who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother’s death, caused by corrupt leaders.

When Vidya said, yes

The character of an individual struggling with a mental health disorder isn’t one for the faint-hearted to attempt. But Vidya Balan, well aware of her command over her craft, greenlit the part of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) in no time. Balan, who is set to return to the third part of the comedy, says, “I went to meet [Priyadarshan]sir. I had watched the original Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, as a kid. I loved [the character], but was also scared of her. When he offered the film to me, I said, ‘Wow, are you offering me that film?’. I said yes instantly. There was no script, because I had seen the original.”

Of the ’90s

Juhi Parmar, who portrays Neerja, a soft-hearted but stern mother in Yeh Meri Family, has spoken about growing up in the ’90s. She said: “In the past, spending hours sitting together and engaging in casual conversations used to be a delightful experience among friends and kids. However, nowadays, even if they sit for 10 minutes, they feel the need [to find a] distraction, such as their phones or music. They become bored easily and constantly look for something to keep themselves engaged. This was not the case with children in the past.”