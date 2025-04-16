Earlier this month, we reported that Sharvari is rumoured to join Don 3, which will be led by Ranveer Singh. Now, there are further developments on the film

Ranveer Singh, Sharvari and Farhan Akhtar. Pics/AFP, Instagram

More action on her way

Earlier this month, we reported that Sharvari is rumoured to join Don 3, which will be led by Ranveer Singh (Don finds a new Roma?, April 9). Now, there are further developments on the film. A report suggests that Sharvari and another female actor, apparently Kriti Sanon, were being considered. But Sharvari has managed to bag the role. We have learnt that the team at Excel Entertainment, the banner producing the film, is excited to have her on board, and the actor too is “quite kicked to be a part of such a huge franchise.” Don 3 is expected to roll by the year-end, after she wraps up promotions for Alpha with Alia Bhatt. The actioner is scheduled to release on Christmas. Ranveer will apparently join the project after completing his other commitments, including Aditya Dhar’s action thriller Dhurandhar, and Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur. Vikrant Massey is expected to play the antagonist. This project marks another significant role for Sharvari, following her appearances in Munjya (2024) and Alpha.

Hollywood connection

Kartik Aaryan

mid-day recently reported that Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in a creature comedy (Tu naagin, main sapera April 2). It is reportedly being directed by filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. According the latest buzz, the film will be titled Naagzilla, which rhymes with the Hollywood film, Godzilla. The news sent netizens into a tizzy. The film is a snake versus human conflict comedy. The makers apparently considered titles like Icchadhari Naagin and Naagvilla before finalising Naagzilla.

Open to experimenting

Sidharth Malhotra

Even as Sidharth Malhotra shoots for Param Sundari, the actor seems to have zeroed in on his next project after the upcoming romantic drama. Reports suggest that the actor will star in director Raaj Shaandilyaa’s yet-untitled comedy, which will go on floors in the second half of 2025. The film, touted to be a big-budget entertainer, apparently lends itself into a high-concept franchise. Apart from these two films, Sidharth will reportedly also be seen in upcoming folk-thriller Vvan—Force of the Forest, and Race 4.

Lights, camera, action

Vikramaditya Motwane and Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte has confirmed that she will direct Koyta, produced by Vikramaditya Motwane. In a recent interview, she shared her current projects, saying, “I am working on two-three projects and I am hoping that something materialises in the next two years. There’s a film I am doing with Vikramaditya Motwane. He’s producing it. I have not written it but I’ll be directing it.” She also mentioned that there are two more films in the pipeline -- one that will see her in the capacity of a director, and another that she has penned. Radhika recently returned to Mumbai for work after her maternity break. As she is all set to venture into filmmaking, she has expressed her desire for the industry to take more risks, as filmmaking has become “very restricting.” On the work front, she was last seen in American biographical drama, Last Days, directed by Justin Lin, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

A new venture

Sohail Khan; (right) Sanjay Dutt

Sohail Khan is gearing up to direct a new comedy film starring Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma. The movie, which is apparently in the pre-production phase, will reportedly feature Sanjay in a larger-than-life avatar and Aayush in a boy-next-door look. We have learned that the film has undertones of a gangster genre and is set in Punjab. It will go on floors in the second half of 2025, marking a reunion between Sanjay and Sohail after their previous collaboration, on Maine Dil Tujhko Diya (2002). Sohail is supposedly also backing the film.

Trousers, turbans, and tricks

(From left) Aishwarya Khare and Munira Kudrati

In an upcoming twist on popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, Aishwarya Khare and Munira Kudrati go undercover as men to uncover a new plot in the upcoming episodes. Aishwarya dons the disguise of a Punjabi man with a beard and turban, while Munira sports a wig, beard, moustache, and a pot belly. On experimenting with their new look, Aishwarya said, “The first time we saw each other in the get up, we just couldn’t stop laughing. It took immense patience, getting the beard glued on properly, adjusting the turban, and staying in that get up for over 12 hours. But once we slipped into character, we were all in. We even tried mimicking how men walk and talk—the crew had a blast watching us practice.”