Have you heard? Shilpa honours Nirbhaya squad

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa honours Nirbhaya squad

Shilpa Shetty Kundra felicitated the female officers of Nirbhaya Squad that is working relentlessly for women’s safety. This event was held by the Mumbai Police on the occasion of Women’s Day. “The fearless cops of the Nirbhaya Squad work relentlessly round the clock to ensure the city sleeps safely. I feel honoured to felicitate their dedication,” said Kundra. She shared a post urging women from all around the world to unite against stigma, trauma, abuse and all the hurdles that women face while pursuing their dreams. On the work front, Shetty is readying to essay the role of a female cop in Rohit Shetty’s next project, Indian Police Force.

PZ joins PC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas celebrated Holi with Preity Zinta, her husband Gene Goodenough, and friends in Los Angeles. Zinta took to Instagram to share videos of the celebration at Nick’s home. “What a fun day today turned out to be,” she wrote on social media, thanking the hosts. “Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank God it was not raining and the sun was out. I’m sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing and yummy food.”

Can you see it?

Janhvi Kapoor has piqued the interest of fans with a bunch of cinematic photos. Social media users have praised the actor for the images, and have compared her to Smita Patil. Some suggested she should front a biopic on the late actor, who bagged two National Film Awards in her short career.

Relief for Sunny

The Kerala High Court said that it is inclined to quash criminal proceedings against actor Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber, and her employee in a cheating case registered against them. It orally remarked that there seemed to be no criminal offence, and that Leone was being unnecessarily harassed. Last year, a complaint was raised by a Kerala-based event manager, who alleged that Leone did not show up for an event, despite being paid to do so.

Azmi says, Holi hai

There couldn’t be a better place than India to celebrate Holi, but Shabana Azmi could easily count this year’s celebrations among her most memorable ones. The actor, who is filming Steven Spielberg-produced Halo, in Budapest, marked the day with the team, including Pablo Schreiber, David Wiener and Marisha Mukerjee. Halo is based on a popular video game of the same name, and sees Azmi as a Naval Intelligence officer.

Let’s say, Saiee Ram

Saiee M Manjrekar will feature alongside Ram Pothineni in her next. The untitled project will see her essay the pivotal role of a wealthy, well-educated woman who gets caught up in a family feud. When asked about her experience working on the film, she said, “It has been an incredible journey. The character I play is complex and multi-layered, which is always a challenge for an actor. But with the guidance of our director and my co-stars, I’ve been able to bring her to life in a way that I hope will resonate with audiences. I’m grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Still going strong

Tejasswi Prakash has rubbished reports that state that her relationship with Karan Kundrra has gone kaput. They began dating after their stint on Bigg Boss, where their love story attracted immense attention. Prakash responded to questions about their break-up by affirming that they are still together. Prodded to speak about their marriage, she confessed that being superstitious, she would choose to talk about it only when it “actually happens”.