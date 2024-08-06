Shah Rukh Khan’s words found him at a time when he needed them the most, says former WWE champion and American actor John Cena

Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena

Listen to this article Have you heard? Get Cena an Aadhar x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan’s words found him at a time when he needed them the most, which is why meeting the superstar in person at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding felt like a “perfect end” to a wonderful trip to India, says former WWE champion and American actor John Cena. “Right at the end of my stay, I was able to meet Shah Rukh Khan on the way out. He’s someone whose words—I was able to tell him this in person—found me at a time when I needed them [the most] in my life,” he said. Cena, 47, said it was important to shake Khan’s hand and share with him the positive impact the Indian actor has had on

his life. “He couldn’t have been nicer, and more empathetic. It was the perfect end to a wonderful trip,” he recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media breakup

A ‘social media breakup’ that recently took place gave credence to speculation of trouble in tinsel town. Shraddha Kapoor, who was rumoured to have been dating Rahul Mody, recently ‘unfollowed’ him, his sister, and his production house on Instagram. Rumours of them being a couple surfaced earlier this year. Kapoor was previously rumoured to have dated photographer Rohan Shrestha.

For cancer patients

Kishore Kumar’s son Sumeet is set to perform with Shailaja Subramanian at Swarotsav 2024. The event has been organised in association with Cancer Patients Aid Association to raise funds to support women with cancer. The event will take place on August 24 in Bandra. The duo will present popular semi-classical songs and Ghazals from Hindi films, including those to which Kishore Kumar lent his voice. The association assists patients by providing free drugs, food supplements, and ambulance services.

Teaching tiger

Celebrated as much for his dance moves as he is for his action sequences, Tiger Shroff has taken his passion for the art to the next level with the launch of his dance academy. The new venture is another addition to his cap as an entrepreneur. It is reported that various dance forms, such as contemporary,

jazz, hip-hop, ballet, and others, will be taught at the school.

Likes, shares, and a break-up

Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller CTRL, fronted by Ananya Panday, is set to release on Netflix, the platform announced yesterday. The film, also featuring Vihaan Samat, will start streaming on the platform on October 4. According to the makers, CTRL is a cutting-edge thriller that will make viewers rethink their dependency on technology. Panday and Samat play lovers who create content together but subsequently break-up.

Big 50 for Kajol

Kajol received an outpouring of love and warm wishes from her friends and colleagues in the industry as she celebrated her 50th birthday. Prominent celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonali Bendre, Manish Malhotra, and Manisha Koirala, took to social media to convey their heartfelt wishes. Kapoor posted a monochrome picture of Kajol on her stories to wish her, while Bendre also shared another snap of the actor. Malhotra reminisced about their long-standing friendship and professional collaboration. Fans also chimed in and wished the actor online.