Pooja Hegde; (right) (From left) Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Pics/Yogen Shah, Instagram

What’s cooking, good looking?

Rumours are rife that Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter are reuniting for a new project. They had earlier acted in Phone Bhoot (2022) with Katrina Kaif. Pooja Hegde is expected to join them in the new project. While no official announcement has been made, a recent photo dump by Ishaan from Manali has piqued curiosity. Set against the misty charm of the Himalayas, the actor’s post features candid moments with Siddhant and Pooja, plus a group shot with what looks like a film crew. The images oozed film-set energy. Ishaan captioned them, “Manali shanali. Rains, roads and realness but a fun adventure, no thanks to traffic.” Katrina chimed in with “Cuties”, while fans flooded the comments with queries like, “New movie?”

Ram revvs a swanky Lambo

(From left) Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor with their new car

Actor Ram Kapoor and wife Gautami Kapoor have revved up their garage with a Lamborghini Urus SE, reportedly worth over Rs 4.57 crore. In the pictures shared by Carcrazy India on Instagram, the actor is seen proudly posing with the matte olive green beast, officially called Verde Gea. In yet another picture, Ram is seen driving the car and posing for the shutterbugs. Known for his work in film and television, Kapoor’s garage already boasts elite vehicles like the Porsche 911 Turbo S and Ferrari Portofino M. He has been making quite some headlines following his body transformation. Fans were quick to cheer the upgrade, with comments like, “Sleek new car for his sleek new look.” On the work front, he returns to screens in Mistry on JioHotstar. It will start streaming on June 27.

Love collaborations

Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana

Renuka Shahane has confirmed she is currently writing a script, following husband Ashutosh Rana’s heartfelt wish to be directed by her. Speaking to IANS, she said, “I am writing the script. So, hopefully one day I’ll be behind the camera and he’ll be in front of it.” Earlier, when asked about collaborating with his wife on screen, Ashutosh had expressed his desire to work under her direction. He had said, “Till date, the audiences has only seen us together in a marital context. I want her to direct me because she is a great actress, a talented writer, and an excellent director. I’m eager to work as an actor under her direction.”

Housefull, literally

Akshay Kumar with the starcast of Housefull 5

Housefull 5 has struck gold at the global box office, crossing the R200 crore mark within just nine days of its release. The Akshay Kumar-led ensemble comedy continues the franchise’s winning streak, drawing in audiences with its trademark slapstick and grandeur. According to the makers, “The film has earned R140 crore domestically and R60 crore internationally.” Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, it has become only the third Bollywood film in 2025 to achieve this feat, after Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which achieved a lifetime worldwide gross collection of R608.65 crore, and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which grossed approximately Rs 238.33 crore.

Superstar’s son is an artist

Hrithik Roshan; (right) Sussanne Khan with her sons Hrehaan (L) and Hridaan

Sussanne Khan recently opened up about co-parenting with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and their sons’ creative journeys. At a recent event in Mumbai, she praised Hrithik, and said, “The support of my family and Hrithik as my co-parent is a very big thing to us.” She also revealed that their 17-year-old son Hridaan is a gifted artist whose work has quietly been sold as doodle-based pillow and canvas art since age 12. “People are buying his art without knowing it’s his,” she said proudly. Her elder son Hrehaan, 19, is studying music at Berklee. Sussanne also shared that Ram Charan admired Hridaan’s artwork and owns one of his paintings as well. Despite their 2014 divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne remain close, now happily partnered with Saba Azad and Arslan Goni, respectively.

Filming trouble continues

Rishab Shetty

A boat carrying actor-director Rishab Shetty and 30 crew members capsized during the filming of Kantara: Chapter 1 in the Mani reservoir, Shivamogga district in Karnataka. Fortunately, all onboard escaped unhurt, police confirmed, reported PTI. The accident occurred in shallow waters near Melina Koppa, averting a major mishap, though filming equipment was lost. “It shows the spirits have blessed us in some way,” a crew member told the news agency. Theatre artist Ramadas Poojary noted that filming about the region’s spirits is risky. The film has already seen three unrelated crew deaths, deepening its string of setbacks.