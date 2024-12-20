Actor Sonu Sood is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial debut, Fateh. For the same, the actor visited New Delhi with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh with a gift dedicated to the city

Sonu Sood

For Delhi

Actor Sonu Sood, who is awaiting the release of his directorial debut, Fateh, has said that the song Hitman from the film is a gift to the people of Delhi. The actor visited the national capital with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for the promotions of the song and the movie. He said, “Two Punjabi boys, one epic song, and a city that knows how to party—it couldn’t get better than this. Bringing Hitman to Delhi felt like bringing it home. This city’s energy and its love for music are unparalleled. Honey and I wanted to give Delhiwaalas a track they could own, and seeing them groove, cheer, and celebrate with us was just incredible. This is just the beginning; the party’s only going to get bigger”.

Voice, where it does not matter

As though criticising a celebrity for not sharing your opinion wasn’t bad enough, desi internet users have now begun pulling up spouses of Indian celebrities for their political opinions in their own home country. Fans of Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared to be miffed with her husband, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, after his recent tweet to Elon Musk. Musk, the richest man in the world, used a song belonging to the Jonas Brothers while sharing a meme in response to news that his company’s profit had increased in light of Donald Trump winning the US presidential elections. Responding to it, Nick shared an image of Musk, and wrote, “Take us to the year 3000”. Fans considered this Nick’s endorsement for Musk. “Is this a Trump post?! @priyankachopra get your man (sic),” wrote one user, while another advised her to “run” away. Folks, don’t we have enough drama occurring within the country to train our attention to?

Wait some more

Farhan Akhtar has been missing from the screen since 2021, when he featured in Toofan. And, going by the latest reports, it’s going to be a while before the actor’s fans will see him back in action. Akhtar’s next, 120 Bahadur, is set to debut in theatres towards the close of 2025, on November 21. The film is a tribute to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. It is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-Sino war, and draws inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La. The makers of the film announced its release date yesterday.

The drama ensues

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane’s latest series, Black Warrant, will start streaming on Netflix from January 10, the OTT platform has announced. Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of late cinema legend Shashi Kapoor, will make his series debut with the prison drama, which is inspired by true events and is a dramatised adaptation of the author and former superintendent at Tihar Jail, Sunil Gupta and journalist-author Sunetra Choudhury’s book.