Heroines have often heard that they don’t get good roles after a certain age. Now, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya says his biggest challenge is to create “something relevant and fresh” for Salman Khan, who is a few months shy of turning 60. The director, who has shaped Salman’s screen image through films like Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), confirmed to PTI that their rumoured new collaboration has been put on hold. “Sometimes you are unable to crack the climax or get the kundali of the character in place. If I can’t, I don’t start a project. I’ve barely made seven films, but this is how I work,” he explained. Addressing Khan’s recent box-office struggles, the director defended the actor: “Everyone should be allowed to make a mistake and learn. He is such a good person, so strong, that he is going to come back in a very big way.”

The age factor

A ray of hope for Indie films

A still from ‘Humans in the Loop’.

Filmmakers Kiran Rao and Biju Toppo are set to back Humans in the Loop, an award-winning feature about an Adivasi woman working as an AI data-labeller. Directed by Aranya Sahay, the film follows Nehma, an Oraon woman in Jharkhand whose livelihood exposes the invisible labour powering artificial intelligence while questioning the erasure of indigenous knowledge systems. On backing the film, Kiran said, “I loved Humans in the Loop from the very first viewing. It is deeply moving and thought-provoking. The film has wings and carries a very important global message.” Toppo, regarded as a pioneer in Adivasi cinema, added, “This film speaks directly to the lives of people I have known and seen. Humans in the Loop boldly expresses our perspective.” The film will release in Mumbai on September 5 before travelling to other cities.

Kiran Rao

Barista to Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor

Actor Shraddha Kapoor’s first brush with work life wasn’t on a film set but in Boston, where she juggled part-time jobs. On her new LinkedIn profile, the Aashiqui 2 (2013) star recalled, “I made bagels, really good ones,” during her stint at Einstein Bros Bagels. She also admitted, “I was the worst and slowest barista in Boston. I want to find all the customers and apologise.” However, her candid foray into the professional networking platform briefly hit a snag after LinkedIn mistakenly flagged her account as fake last week. Venting on Instagram, Shraddha wrote, “Dear LinkedIn, I’m not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it’s fake.” The issue was later resolved, and her profile has since drawn over 50,000 followers.

Just moving on

(L-R) Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR

After the setback of Devara: Part 1 (2024), Jr NTR has turned his focus to his next collaboration with Prashanth Neel. The film’s working title is Dragon. It is slated for release in June 2026 across multiple languages, and marks Neel’s most ambitious venture yet. According to industry sources, the project will embark on its first international schedule this October, making it the director’s maiden global shoot. “This story is designed on an international canvas,” a source revealed, adding that Neel, known for building fictional worlds in KGF franchise and Salaar (2023), is “creating one of the biggest universes ever attempted in Indian cinema.” Jr NTR will work on Dragon until early 2026, before moving to Nelson’s action thriller.

Indian stories shine in Chicago

Divyenndu, and Radhika Apte in ‘Saali Mohabbat’; Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi in ‘Ghamaasan’; Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol in ‘Bun Tikki’

Three Indian films — Saali Mohabbat, Ghamasaan, and Bun Tikki — have been selected for the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF), which will run from September 18 to 21. Tisca Chopra makes her directorial debut with Saali Mohabbat, which will screen on September 19. She describes it as a story of “a small-town woman’s rebellion against domestic violence and betrayal”. The film stars Radhika Apte, Divyenndu, and Anurag Kashyap. On September 20, Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Ghamasaan, a rural thriller with Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi and Ishita Dutta, will be shown. The festival concludes on September 21 with Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki, featuring Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Rohaan Singh.

Gestures that win hearts

Diljit Dosanjh

As Punjab grapples with devastating floods, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has adopted 10 worst-hit villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar to aid relief and rehabilitation. His team said on Instagram that efforts are focused on food, water, and medical aid, with plans for long-term reconstruction, adding, “Together, we can rebuild.” Actor Sonam Bajwa also urged support, writing, “Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a difference.” Sanjay Dutt expressed solidarity on X, while Ammy Virk pledged to adopt 200 homes for affected families. Himanshi Khurana said she would help resettle ten families. According to official records, over 2.56 lakh people have been impacted across 12 districts, with 15,688 evacuated and 129 relief camps housing more than 7,000 people.