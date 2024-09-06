In an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com, Tisca Chopra talks about her love for storytelling, influence of reading and writing on her life, story behind the book she wrote in 2021 and more

Tisca Chopra

From performing in front of live audiences to starring on the silver screen, and from sparking thought-provoking discussions through her books to shaping narratives for films, Tisca Chopra has embraced storytelling in all its diverse forms throughout her career.



Born in Kasauli, Chopra was raised in an environment surrounded by books—a passion that often comes through in both her conversations and her work. Whether portraying the mother of a dyslexic child in Taare Zameen Par or writing a book on puberty and menstruation for young girls, her commitment to connecting with audiences through meaningful stories has earned her widespread appreciation.