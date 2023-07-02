Have you heard? Special blessings

Parineeti Chopra and fiancé Raghav Chadha visited the Golden Temple recently. The couple called the visit 'special' as it was the first time they visited the Temple together

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and fiancé Raghav Chadha visited Amritsar yesterday to seek blessings at the Golden Temple. The actor and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician, who got engaged in May, are gearing up for their wedding later this year. Sharing a picture, Pari wrote, “My visit this time was even more special with him by my side.” In a similar picture, Raghav wrote, “Amidst the sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With Parineeti by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar.” The couple has reportedly locked Umaid Bhawan Palace to solemnise their October wedding.

Injury no bar

In order to keep his reactions real, Karanvir Sharma, who plays Haider in Rabb Se Hai Dua, ate a bowl of green chillies before shooting a scene that required his character to eat spicy food. For another scene, to show his frustration, Karanvir punched a wooden log. Although, he ended up with bruises on his hands, he asserts that he believes in giving his 100 per cent.

The action continues

It appears that the response to the announcement of Housefull 5 has given a much-needed boost to producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Putting his last few debacles behind him, he is gearing up for his next biggie. This time around, Sajid is in talks with John Abraham for an action extravaganza. The duo had last worked together on Dishoom (2016), and talk about their reunion has generated some buzz in the film trade circuit. The actor’s return to the Nadiadwala stable, considering his prowess at giving power-packed performances and intense action sequences, promises an adrenaline-pumping experience for cinegoers. Given the ace producer’s knack for delivering blockbusters, John’s new project is expected to set new benchmarks in the action genre.

Romance before horror

Buoyed by the opening numbers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan is now turning his attention towards Aashiqui 3. The talk in the trade is that director Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated romance musical is slated to go on floors before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. “Kartik is known as much for his romantic charisma as he is for his impeccable comic timing. The announcement of Aashiqui 3 with him has generated tremendous curiosity among the audiences,” says a source.

On a hit wicket

The resounding success of the thriller series, The Night Manager, has made Aditya Roy Kapur a hot property among filmmakers. The actor has now been approached for a romantic series by another leading OTT platform. “Adi’s charm and screen presence make him an ideal choice for this subject. His fast-increasing popularity is like the icing on the cake,” says an insider. The actor has given his nod in principle. The project will be developed over the next few months. Our source adds that Adi’s strong ability to portray romantic nuances will help bring a refreshing energy to the yet-untitled show.

Details like the makers and possible cast are being kept under wraps.

OTT partners wanted

Usually, a movie’s box office success makes it a sought-after acquisition for OTT rights. However, The Kerala Story is an exception to the norm, despite being a blockbuster. The Adah Sharma-starrer’s portrayal of religious conversions and ISIS sparked a lot of controversy upon its release. The film is now finding it difficult to secure an OTT platform for distribution. Three leading players have gone silent on the film’s acquisition. Industry insiders speculate that the high asking price by the makers is one of the reasons.