Have you heard? SRK’s next on schedule

The actor is preparing for the release of 'Jawan' on June 2 as planned, following the massive success of Pathaan earlier this year

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK’s next on schedule

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan believes the late Sanjeev Kumar’s epic dialogue from Sholay: ‘Loha garam hai, maar do hathoda.’ Hot and happening once again after the mammoth success of Pathaan this January, the actor is gearing up for the release of Jawan on June 2 as scheduled. With the shooting complete, we hear the makers are on track in terms of the post-production and there is no change in the Atlee-directed mass entertainer’s date with cinemas. A month-long aggressive marketing campaign is being designed to repeat the Pathaan magic. Moreover, this time around, SRK has got acclaimed actors like Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi on board to attract the south audiences as well. We hear the teaser will be unveiled early next month. The trailer will be unleashed around mid-May, during the crucial Indian Premier League cricket match between SRK’s team, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Chennai Super Kings.

Patriot games

Sanjay Dutt seems to be in demand post the success of KGF: Chapter 2, in which he played the menacing antagonist, Adheera. Even though he has a busy date-diary, the actor has signed up for a film based on a little-known real-life story of an Indian Armed Forces rescue mission. Sanju will be joined by Sairat actor Akash Thosar for the patriotic drama thriller titled Vande Mataram. Shashank Raai, who previously helmed Sher Singh (2019) and Country Mafia (2022), has begun pre-production for Vande Mataram. Sanju and Akash are slated to begin shooting later this year.

Apoorva books his next film

Apoorva Lakhia is revisiting the June 2020 India-China clashes in Galwan for his next. He has acquired the rights to a chapter from the book, India’s Most Fearless 3, to tell the story of 200 Indian soldiers who fought against 1,200 Chinese aggressors two years ago. Apoorva enthuses, “I’m excited to bring the accounts of our bravehearts who fought with fists, clubs and stones to protect what is theirs, against tremendous odds, in turn sacrificing their lives for their motherland.”

Daughter diaries

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who became parents to a baby girl in November, have often been giving glimpses of their daughter Devi ever since. Yesterday, the proud momma shared a dekko of Devi relaxing in her crib — a white cot with a pink mattress and white round pillows on either side, and her name garland in the front. Devi’s nursery is decorated with flared pink curtains. Alongside a video, which doesn’t exactly show their darling daughter’s face, Bips captioned it, “Bliss.” Dia Mirza reacted to her post with heart and butterfly emojis.

This time the date is final

In the aftermath of the pandemic, several releases were pushed back. Last year, Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu was deferred a couple of times before arriving directly on OTT. Now, his Yodha has been pushed ahead. Initially slated to open on July 7, the hijack action drama has been rescheduled to September 15. Incidentally, Sid wrapped up shooting for this Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan production earlier this year. Also starring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, Yodha marks the debut of directors Sagar Ambre and Pushka Ojha. The makers felt that Yodha deserved a clear window instead of coming along with several other releases. Sid is said to have a unique avatar in the movie that is reportedly inspired from a real-life incident.

Realty bites

Last year, Alia Bhatt forayed into production with Darlings (2022). Now, she is expanding her production house and has recently acquired a new office space in Pali Hill. Reportedly, the actor-producer paid Rs 37.80 crore for the 2,500 sq feet space, the stamp duty for which is approximately Rs 2.26 crore. Alia is also said to have gifted two apartments in Juhu worth Rs 7.68 crore to her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Sources claim that stamp duty of Rs 30.75 lakh was paid on this deal for the flats spread across 2,087 sq ft.

Sona’s secret out?

For several months now, it has been said that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are more than just friends. Now, it seems that Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma confirmed their dating rumours. In a recent social media post, Arpita reportedly addressed Sonakshi as ‘bhabhi’. However, she has deleted her post without much ado. Zaheer, who made his Bollywood debut with Notebook, also had a cameo in Sona’s Double XL. The two have often been photographed together, but have always refrained from commenting on their rumoured relationship.