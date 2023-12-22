Jacqueliene Fernandez recently appealed to the court to restrain Sukesh from writing letters to her. He hasn’t taken that kindly and is now said to be threatening her with making their conversations public

Jacqueline Fernandez

It appears there’s no early respite for Jacqueliene Fernandez in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar matter. She recently appealed to the court to restrain him from writing letters to her. He hasn’t taken that kindly and is now said to be threatening her with making their conversations public. Stating that he was ‘shocked frozen’ to be backstabbed by someone he protected, he is said to have written, “I will go all out to expose anything in accordance to law. Even the smallest payments paid for social platform enhancement to compete and race against a prominent colleague of this person also will be brought in the open with all the relevant invoice, in accordance of Indian Evidence Act.” Looks like there will be a new twist in this case in the coming days.

Oat teri!

Ever since Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in February this year, cinegoers have been keen to see them pair up on screen again. After all, they started dating during the making of their first film together, Shershaah. Another movie they were supposed to collaborate on didn’t materialise. Nonetheless, it looks like Sid and Kiara made up for it by signing up to endorse an oats brand. Not surprising as both of them are particular about their health and fitness, and also share a common love for this healthy food.

Slip of mind, eh?

Kajol and Ajay Devgn recently marked 23 years of their home production, Raju Chacha. Alongside a picture of the film, she shared that it is and will always be an epic memory. “The first being the fact that it was my one and only film with Rishi Kapoor, somebody whom I have always been in awe of as an actor,” she wrote. It appears that Kajol forgot that she also worked with the late Rishi-ji on Kuchh Khatti Kuchh Meethi, in which he and Rati Agnihotri played estranged parents to her twin siblings, Sweety and Tina.

No sharing shows

After much hullaballoo over sharing of screens and shows with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, Prabhas’s Salaar released yesterday. However, we noticed that the single-screen theatres were either playing Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial venture or Prashanth Neel’s action thriller. Reportedly, AA Films, the distributors of Salaar, were open to equal sharing of shows in single-screen properties, but Dunki distributors Pen Marudhar were adamant that theatres showcasing their film can’t screen the other release. An exhibitor, who didn’t wish to be named, shared, “My theatre is showing Dunki, but getting many inquiries for Salaar. I wish we could have played both the films like we did during Gadar 2 and OMG 2, without any ego issues.”