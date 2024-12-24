Border 2 director Anurag Singh took the ambitious project on floors. The film will star Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty

Sunny Leone, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan

Listen to this article Have you heard? Border 2 goes on floors; Aishwarya Rai's Jodhaa Akbar lehenga gets a shoutout from The Academy x 00:00

War cry

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s finally happening. In June, Sunny Deol announced that he would headline Border 2, over 27 years after he led the 1997 blockbuster, Border. Since then, there has been much interest in the war drama’s sequel. Yesterday, director Anurag Singh took the ambitious project on floors.

He shared a photo of the clapperboard on social media, marking the start of the shoot. Crafting the sequel to filmmaker JP Dutta’s much-loved Border is quite a big responsibility, but if Kesari (2019) was any indication, Anurag has a knack for war dramas. And the director has put together quite an eclectic cast—read Sunny, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

All hail the queen

Many of us drooled over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s exquisite lehengas when watching Jodhaa Akbar (2008). Now, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have acknowledged what Hindi cinema fans knew for long—that filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and designer Neeta Lulla have an eye for detail. On Tuesday, the Academy posted a video of Aishwarya’s iconic wedding outfit from the period drama and announced that it would be part of the Academy Museum’s Color in Motion exhibition. It praised couturier Lulla’s creation that displayed India’s centuries-old craftsmanship, vibrant zardozi, and had a peacock made of jewels.

Cross-cultural romance

If chachu Anil Kapoor’s teaser was out, niece Janhvi Kapoor unveiled the first look of her next, Param Sundari. In October, mid-day was the first to report that the Janhvi and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer explored a north-south love story (When north meets south, Oct 27). Sure enough, sharing the poster, the makers introduced Sidharth’s character as ‘North ka munda—Param’ and Janhvi’s as ‘South ki Sundari’. Is Tushar Jalota’s directorial venture reminding anyone of Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor’s 2 States (2014)? Well, we can only give our verdict when the rom-com hits the theatres on July 25.