Kirti Kulhari and Taapsee Pannu

Pinky promise

Taapsee Pannu has responded to Kirti Kulhari’s claims of being “sidelined” during the promotion of their film Pink (2016). Taapsee stated that she was unaware of Kirti’s feelings at the time, adding that she respects her co-star’s emotions. Taapsee said, “If someone has felt a certain way, I’m sure there’s a reason... I would have liked to speak to her at that point and ask if there was something I could do to make it better.” She maintained that their professional relationship remained unchanged, even after working together again in Mission Mangal (2019).

Siddharth Anand out of Krrish 4

Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan

The highly anticipated Krrish 4 has hit a roadblock as filmmaker Siddharth Anand has parted ways with the film’s producer Rakesh Roshan and actor Hrithik Roshan due to scheduling conflicts. Siddharth was supposed to produce the Hrithik-starrer, which is said to be helmed by Karan Malhotra. Reports suggest that Siddharth is now fully occupied with his double duty of director-producer on Shah Rukh Khan’s next, King. Apparently, this has created, a timeline clash with Krrish 4. The decision to part ways was reportedly amicable and not related to budgetary concerns. We have also heard that Roshan senior is “refining the script to meet international standards within a realistic budget.”

Conquering Bollywood

(Second from left) Ram Charan, NTR Jr, and Prabas

Telugu stars Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and NTR Jr are set to expand their market presence across India with back to back projects. Prabhas has a line-up of films, including Fauji, Spirit, Salaar 2, Kalki 2, The Raja Saab and Brahmarakshas. Allu Arjun, fresh from the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024), will collaborate with Atlee on an alternate-universe film, while also working on a mythological period film with Trivikram. NTR Jr, on the other hand, has a film with Nelson Dilipkumar and the sequel to Devara (2024). With these movies, the three stars will expand the scope for pan-India films and penetrate their influence in the non Hindi speaking audience of the country.