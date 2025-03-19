Breaking News
CM's Relief Fund disbursed Rs 46 crore to 5,250 patients in 3 months
Eight stranded for two hours in lift at Bhayander station after power failure
Murder accused on run for 23 years arrested in Thane district
MIAL proposes hike in User Development Fee
BMC launches drive for unrestricted pedestrian movement at crowded spots
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Taapsee on Kirti being sidelined for Pink promotions Siddharth Anand out of Krrish 4

Have you heard? Taapsee on Kirti being sidelined for Pink promotions; Siddharth Anand out of Krrish 4

Updated on: 19 March,2025 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Taapsee Pannu stated that she was unaware of Kirti Kulhari’s feelings at the time of Pink promotions; Krrish 4 has hit a roadblock as filmmaker Siddharth Anand has parted ways with Rakesh Roshan

Have you heard? Taapsee on Kirti being sidelined for Pink promotions; Siddharth Anand out of Krrish 4

Kirti Kulhari and Taapsee Pannu

Listen to this article
Have you heard? Taapsee on Kirti being sidelined for Pink promotions; Siddharth Anand out of Krrish 4
x
00:00

Pinky promise 


Taapsee Pannu has responded to Kirti Kulhari’s claims of being “sidelined” during the promotion of their film Pink (2016). Taapsee stated that she was unaware of Kirti’s feelings at the time, adding that she respects her co-star’s emotions. Taapsee said, “If someone has felt a certain way, I’m sure there’s a reason... I would have liked to speak to her at that point and ask if there was something I could do to make it better.” She maintained that their professional relationship remained unchanged, even after working together again in Mission Mangal (2019).


Siddharth Anand out of Krrish 4


Siddharth Anand and Hrithik RoshanSiddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan

The highly anticipated Krrish 4 has hit a roadblock as filmmaker Siddharth Anand has parted ways with the film’s producer Rakesh Roshan and actor Hrithik Roshan due to scheduling conflicts. Siddharth was supposed to produce the Hrithik-starrer, which is said to be helmed by Karan Malhotra. Reports suggest that Siddharth is now fully occupied with his double duty of director-producer on Shah Rukh Khan’s next, King. Apparently, this has created, a timeline clash with Krrish 4. The decision to part ways was reportedly amicable and not related to budgetary concerns. We have also heard that Roshan senior is “refining the script to meet international standards within a realistic budget.”

Conquering Bollywood

(Second from left) Ram Charan, NTR Jr, and Prabas(Second from left) Ram Charan, NTR Jr, and Prabas

Telugu stars Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and NTR Jr are set to expand their market presence across India with back to back projects. Prabhas has a line-up of films, including Fauji, Spirit, Salaar 2, Kalki 2,  The Raja Saab and Brahmarakshas. Allu  Arjun, fresh from the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024), will collaborate with Atlee on an alternate-universe film, while also working on a mythological period film with Trivikram. NTR Jr, on the other hand, has a film with Nelson Dilipkumar and the sequel to Devara (2024). With these movies, the three stars will expand the scope for pan-India films and penetrate their influence in the non Hindi speaking audience of the country.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kirti kulhari taapsee pannu ram charan Jr NTR Allu Arjun prabhas hrithik roshan bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK