Hrithik Roshan

It was reported that Hrithik Roshan will finally start shooting for Krrish 4 in summer this year. However, the film has been delayed further. Reportedly Siddharth Anand has backed out as the producer of the film. His banner Marflix was on board as a producer for the big-budget film. The makers are also on the hunt for a new director as Rakesh Roshan who helmed the previous installments has decided to pass on the baton.

Krrish 4 budget touches Rs 700 cr?

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the budget of Krrish 4 has touched Rs 700 crore. This massive sum has made it difficult for production houses to commit to the film. Concerns around the film's relevance in the post-Marvel eras is being said to be the reason behind Anand stepping back from the film. The report quoted a source, who said, "The studios were not confident about Krrish at this budget in the post-Marvel era as it has been more than a decade since the release of Krrish 4."

However, a report in India Today negated the budget news. A source told the portal, "The astronomical budget figures doing the rounds are completely untrue".

The source further added, "Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan had a closed-door meeting and have now decided to speak to studios all across India personally and lock a lucrative deal for the film. Krrish 4 will now be produced by FilmKraft with a leading studio, whereas Marflix will focus on other projects outside of Krrish."

Rakesh Roshan passes the baton

Rakesh Roshan who is the brain behind the Krrish series has decided to pass the baton for the next installment. Earlier, Karan Malhotra was supposed to direct the film, but, he, too has exited the film.

“The day has to come when I have to pass on the baton. So, it’s better I do it when I am in my senses, so that I can overlook the process as well and ascertain whether he’s doing it correctly or not. Tomorrow, if I am not in my senses and I’ll have to pass it on, I will not know what they are making,” Rakesh Roshan told Bollywood Hungama.