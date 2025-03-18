Breaking News
New India Co-Operative Bank case: Mumbai BJP leader's brother held by EOW
Special court acquits gangster Chhota Rajan in 2011 killing of Dawood Ibrahim's brother's driver
Two kill colleague on suspicion of theft in Thane, held
Torres scam: Mumbai Police's EOW files 27,147 pages chargesheet against 8 accused
Govt duty-bound to protect Aurangzeb's tomb, but won't allow his 'mahima mandan': Devendra Fadnavis
Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Updated on: 18 March,2025 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Tamannaah Bhatia will play the female lead in Ajay Devgn's Ranger; Baahubali: The Beginning, SS Rajamouli’s epic saga, to celebrate its tenth anniversary on July 10 with a re-release

Ajay Devgn, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sanjay Dutt. Pics/Yogen Shah, Instagram

Up for a jungle adventure 


Ajay Devgn’s upcoming jungle-adventure film, Ranger, is gearing up for a thrilling ride. With Sanjay Dutt already on board as the negative lead, we have now heard that Tamannaah Bhatia is set to join the cast of Jagan Shakti’s directorial venture. Reports suggest that Tamannaah will play the female lead in this action-packed film, which promises to deliver “newer visuals for Hindi cinema.” According to insiders, she is “excited to embark on this journey” and has begun preparing for her role. The filming is sxpected to commence in March-end, with a multi-schedule shoot planned throughout the year. Ranger is expected to hit theatres in 2026. 


Pan Indian comeback


(From left) Anushka Shetty and Prabhas in Baahubali (From left) Anushka Shetty and Prabhas in Baahubali 

Buzz is building around a potential theatrical re-release of Baahubali: The Beginning, SS Rajamouli’s epic saga, to celebrate its tenth anniversary on July 10. According to reports, the film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia, is set to make a grand comeback in theatres this July. However, there is no official announcement yet. Baahubali revolutionised epic storytelling with its stunning visuals and gripping narrative, setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema and giving birth to the term “pan-India” films. 

World influence 

(From left) Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh (From left) Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh 

Rumours suggest that Aditya Dhar’s next will be based on the assassination of Pakistani terrorist Abu Qatal. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, explores the world of global conflicts and shadowy operatives. Apparently Aditya is often inspired by world influences and wants to weave them into his narratives.

Lambi race ka ghoda

Vicky Kaushal in ChhaavaVicky Kaushal in Chhaava

As Chhaava completes over a month in cinemas, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer continues to shine at the box office. The film has broken several records, becoming Vicky’s highest-grossing film. Reportedly, Chhaava has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (2023), which earned R553.87 crore, and is now close to surpassing Stree 2 (2024), which raked in R874.58 crore globally. 

Indulging in favouritism

Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali and Alia BhattDeepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali and Alia Bhatt

Imtiaz Ali recently opened up about who his favourite actor is between Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, revealing that he prefers the latter. He also chose Ranbir Kapoor over Diljit Dosanjh when asked about his favourite male actor, and AR Rahman over Pritam among music composers. On the work front, the filmmaker is making a rom-com titled The Idiot of Istanbul with Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri and a period love story with Diljit, Vedang Raina, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharvari. He is also working on a web series titled O Saathi Re with Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajay devgn tamannaah bhatia sanjay dutt Aditya Dhar ranveer singh vicky kaushal imtiaz ali deepika padukone alia bhatt prabhas rana daggubati bollywood news Entertainment News

