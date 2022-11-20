Have you heard? Teaming up for a comedy

Currently working on a rom-com helmed by director Amit Joshi, Shahid Kapoor is said to have finalised his next entertainer with Anees Bazmee. Apparently, they are plan to take the film on floors in the first quarter of 2023

Shahid Kapoor and Anees Bazmee

It appears that after the unexpected success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, every actor wants try his hand at comedy. Not surprisingly, quite a few actors want to team up with the horror-comedy’s director, Anees Bazmee. A couple of months ago, Vicky Kaushal had reportedly expressed a desire to team up with Bazmee. But due to his prior commitments, they have mutually agreed to collaborate in the future. Now, Vicky’s loss has become Shahid Kapoor’s gain. Currently working on a rom-com helmed by director Amit Joshi, Shahid is said to have finalised his next entertainer with Bazmee. Apparently, they are plan to take the film on floors in the first quarter of 2023. The director is keen to wrap up filming with Sasha before the monsoon sets in to make way for his other projects lined-up.

Moving in together?

Buzz in B-town suggests that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are looking to take the next step in their relationship. No, their are not getting married. Instead, sources claim the couple may move in together soon. The apartment that the Vikram Vedha actor is currently residing in won’t be Saba and his new abode. The couple will move into his sprawling duplex in the Mannat building, along Juhu-Versova Link road. Duggu had bought the Arabian Sea-facing expansive property in October 2020.

First class treatment

This is one news that warms the cockles of our hearts. We hear that Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will get top billing in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Even though Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt play the titular roles in the film, the names of the veteran actors will appear first in the opening credits of the romantic musical drama. While Alia is KJo’s protégée, he was to work with Ranveer for the first time in his period drama, Takht, but it was put on the backburner due to the pandemic. The movie also marks the filmmaker’s maiden collaboration with Dharamji and Shabana. Initially slated as a Valentine’s Day release in 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will now arrive on April 28.

Robotic days ahead

Kriti Sanon has begun filming her next, yet-untitled film produced by Dinesh Vijan. Reportedly, she plays a robot in the hatke rom-com that also stars Shahid Kapoor as a robotics engineer. After a week-long shoot, Kriti has got some time off for the promotions of her Friday offering, Bhediya. She is scheduled to resume her shoot schedule with Sasha after the release of her horror-comedy co-starring Varun Dhawan. The yet-untitled film marks Kriti’s seventh collaboration with Dinesh.

